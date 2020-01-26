Meetings

11:00 Vincennes Sun 26 January 2020

  • Prix Printemps Nation (prix Pro Patria) - Attele
  • 1m 5f 92y, Good
  • 16 Runners
  • Winner€14,850.002nd€8,251.003rd€4,620.004th€2,640.005th€1,650.006th€660.007th€330.00
  • Surface: Turf
Winning time:-Off time:11:05:02
1
Ferona De Duffel33
50-0OR:
3/1
T: V MartensJ: Ch Martens
2
Furieuse Purple10
50-0OR:
10/1
T: Y DoussetJ: Y Dousset
3
Fillette Del Green13
50-0OR:
40/1
T: C H HeslouinJ: Ch Heslouin
4
Fee Zia De Nappes10
50-0OR:
66/1
T: G BrochetJ: J Ph Monclin
5
France De Valny7
50-0OR:
28/1
T: J GuelpaJ: J Guelpa
6
Fusion De Grez47
50-0OR:
50/1
T: F LeblancJ: A Lamy
7
Fauve Des Yolais20
50-0OR:
13/2
T: K ChampenoisJ: K Champenois
8
Fashion Touch20
50-0OR:
12/1
T: L KoubicheJ: L Koubiche
9
Fidenza14
50-0OR:
11/2
T: M MottierJ: M Mottier
10
Fee De Cerisy42
50-0OR:
12/1
T: G DelacourJ: F Nivard
11
Fenomena Desbois33
50-0OR:
28/1
T: Y LorinJ: Y Lorin
12
Falling Stars29
50-0OR:
50/1
T: L M DavidJ: L M David
13
Franceville20
50-0OR:
11/4
T: A De JesusJ: B Goop
14
Flanelle De Loiron28
50-0OR:
20/1
T: F LeblancJ: Y Lebourgeois
15
Fiable14
50-0OR:
50/1
T: E RuaultJ: V Lebarque
16
Feline De Calvi14
50-0OR:
9/1
T: F AnneJ: D Thomain

Betting

Forecast

Franceville (11/4), Ferona De Duffel (3/1), Fidenza (11/2), Fauve Des Yolais (13/2), Feline De Calvi (9/1), Furieuse Purple (10/1), Fashion Touch (12/1), Fee De Cerisy (12/1), Flanelle De Loiron (20/1), Fenomena Desbois (28/1), France De Valny (28/1), Fillette Del Green (40/1), Fiable (50/1), Falling Stars (50/1), Fusion De Grez (50/1), Fee Zia De Nappes (66/1)

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 9h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
