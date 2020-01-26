Meetings

20:45 Tampa Bay Downs Sun 26 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 7 - Claiming
  • 6f, Fast
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner$6,552.002nd$2,080.003rd$1,040.004th$728.00
  • Surface: Dirt
1
(1)
Sweepingthenation112
58-7OR: 58D
50/1
T: Alfredo LichoaJ: Olaf Hernandez
3
(3)
Nation U S A9
68-7OR: 79D
16/1
T: Pernel BagwandeenJ: Raul Mena
4
(4)
Zechariah31
58-7OR: 86BF
10/11
T: Jonathan ThomasJ: Daniel Centeno
5
(5)
Ed's Dog18
58-7OR: 80
10/1
T: Mario LoritoJ: Wilmer Garcia
6
(6)
Flash Man31
68-7OR: 67D
33/1
T: Joseph MazzaJ: Jose Rivera Jr
7
(7)
Temple Mount23
48-7OR: 83
9/2
T: Juan AvilaJ: Jose Batista
8
(8)
The Spider14
48-7OR: 77D
9/4
T: Kelsey DannerJ: Dean Frates
9
(9)
K C Twostep25
68-7OR: 73
25/1
T: E CameronJ: Leslie Mawing
10
(10)
Actspectation67
48-7OR: 74D
33/1
T: Walter WoodardJ: Angel Stanley

Non-Runners

2
(2)
Eternal Cross125
48-7OR: 54
T: Gerard OchoaJ: Samy Camacho

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Zechariah (10/11), The Spider (9/4), Temple Mount (9/2), Ed's Dog (10/1), Nation U S A (16/1), K C Twostep (25/1), Actspectation (33/1), Flash Man (33/1), Eternal Cross (33/1), Sweepingthenation (50/1)

