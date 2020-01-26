Meetings

19:06 Tampa Bay Downs Sun 26 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 4 - Claiming
  • 1m 39y, Fast
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner$6,552.002nd$2,080.003rd$1,040.004th$728.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:19:09:04
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(1)
Papa Caliente30
58-7OR: 87D
3/1
T: Michael CampbellJ: Harry Hernandez
2
(2)
Perfetto21
58-7OR: 84D
10/11
T: Gerald BennettJ: Samy Camacho
3
(3)
To Your Health15
88-7OR: 82D
33/1
T: Whitney VallsJ: Leslie Mawing
4
(4)
Unspoiled Moments14
68-7OR: 85D
13/2
T: Gary HouseJ: Ronald Allen Jr
5
(5)
Polygram21
78-7OR: 81D
16/1
T: Robert RaymondJ: Raul Mena
6
(6)
Six Sided Bling15
68-7OR: 88D
7/1
T: M FerraroJ: Dean Frates
7
(7)
Talk To The Media15
88-7OR: 87D
8/1
T: Lindsey RainesJ: Huber Villa Gomez

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Perfetto (10/11), Papa Caliente (3/1), Unspoiled Moments (13/2), Six Sided Bling (7/1), Talk To The Media (8/1), Polygram (16/1), To Your Health (33/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

00:00 Charles Town
5
(5)
Into Bluegrass
J: Victor Rodriguez
1
(1)
Way Ahead Of You
J: Christian Hiraldo
6
(6)
Thanks Mom
J: Sylvester Iii Carmouche
3
(3)
Takachanceonme
J: Reshawn Latchman
2
(2)
Lady Rebel
J: Arnaldo Bocachica
4
(4)
Identity Theft
J: Denis Araujo
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 9h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby