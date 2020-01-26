Meetings

16:00 Sedgefield Sun 26 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Sky Sports Racing Virgin 535 Handicap Hurdle (Class 5)
  • 2m 178y, Soft (Good to Soft in Places)
  • 12 Runners
  • Winner£2,794.002nd£820.003rd£450.004th£450.005th£450.006th£450.007th£450.008th£450.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:4m 20.4sOff time:16:01:46
1
Christmas In Usat,v49
812-0OR: 102CD
14/1
T: N W AlexanderJ: Lucy Alexander

Latest victory came over course and distance in November but has struggled badly since; needs a career best performance to win this and recent form does not bode well for his chances.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
2
Snougar31
711-12OR: 100
13/2
T: D McCain JnrJ: B S Hughes

Won a maiden hurdle at Ayr (2m, soft) in March 2018 but has been in moderate form in his five starts since.; well beaten on his three most recent performances after a break; difficult to see his winning on that evidence.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Highwayman10
711-9OR: 97
25/1
T: D ThompsonJ: Mr A Anderson (7)

Disappointing dual purpose performer whose last three efforts over hurdles have been poor; hard to recommend on handicap debut.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Percy B Shelleyt25
611-9OR: 97
20/1
T: Micky HammondJ: Joe Colliver

Placed on his last two starts in Ireland including when 11L fourth in a 2m handicap hurdle at Thurles (soft) in November; finished well beaten on UK debut earlier this month and difficult to assess at present.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
5
Oishint614
811-5OR: 93BF
40/1
T: M A BarnesJ: Dale Irving (3)

His sole success came over 2m at Newcastle in December 2016 (soft) and returns here after nearly two years off the track; would be a minor training miracle if capable here.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Goldslingert23
811-2OR: 90
28/1
T: A B HamiltonJ: D B Hurst (7)

Has been nearly two years since his last success but has some ability and starting to look reasonably handicapped; needs to bounce back from a below par efforts last time but not without a chance.

Last RunWatch last race
7
Roxyfet31
1010-12OR: 86CD
4/1
T: Micky HammondJ: Emma Smith-Chaston (7)

Loves it around this track and has shown his well being on his latest two starts in November and December; looks nicely weighted on best of his form and no reason why he can't go well.

Last RunWatch last race
8
Island Villap,t25
1110-10OR: 84D
9/1
T: Rebecca MenziesJ: C O'Farrell

Made all to win at Catterick earlier this month benefiting from some enterprising riding from his jockey; whether he can follow up remains to be seen now back up the weights but clearly in good heart.

Last RunWatch last race
9
First Of Never73
1410-8OR: 82CD
33/1
T: Miss L C SiddallJ: W T Kennedy

Veteran; enjoyed a new lease of life during the early months of the year, winning at the 43rd attempt (Wetherby) before following up over C&D a few starts later; just 2lb higher than last winning mark; chances.

Last RunWatch last race
10
Sincerely Resdevp13
510-2OR: 76
13/2
T: P A KirbyJ: Thomas Dowson

Beaten in excess of 50 lengths on his three hurdles appearances to date and while not overburdened by this handicapper this looks a tough assignment on all known form.

Last RunWatch last race
11
Dolly's Dot16
910-0OR: 72C
50/1
T: V ThompsonJ: Billy Garritty (5)

A winner at this track off today's mark in 2018 but recent form suggests she will struggle from out of the handicap.

Last RunWatch last race
12
Dollar And A Dreamt501
1110-0OR: 72
6/4
T: T R GeorgeJ: J J Burke

Another who has dropped in the weights and seemed to have taken a step in the right direction when third at Bangor three starts back. Disappointing next twice and hard to know what you are going to get now.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
Trapper Peak1011-43/1
T: Stef KeniryJ: Joe Colliver

Betting

Forecast

Dollar And A Dream (6/4), Roxyfet (4/1), Sincerely Resdev (13/2), Snougar (13/2), Island Villa (9/1), Christmas In Usa (14/1), Percy B Shelley (20/1), Highwayman (25/1), Goldslinger (28/1), First Of Never (33/1), Oishin (40/1), Dolly's Dot (50/1)

Verdict

ROXYFET loves it around this course and has been in good form without winning of late. The ten-year-old looks reasonably handicapped at present and this looks like a decent chance to get back to winning ways with a claimer taking off a useful amount of weight. The veteran Island Villa will be popular in the betting ring following an all the way victory last time out at Catterick. Whether he can reproduce that remains to be seen and he is not the most trustworthy (his previous win came back in 2014). An outsider worth considering is the unexposed Sincerely Resdev with her bare form possibly better than how it reads.
  1. Roxyfet
  2. Island Villa
  3. Sincerely Resdev

Video Replay

