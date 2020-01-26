16:00 Sedgefield Sun 26 January 2020
Latest victory came over course and distance in November but has struggled badly since; needs a career best performance to win this and recent form does not bode well for his chances.
Won a maiden hurdle at Ayr (2m, soft) in March 2018 but has been in moderate form in his five starts since.; well beaten on his three most recent performances after a break; difficult to see his winning on that evidence.
Disappointing dual purpose performer whose last three efforts over hurdles have been poor; hard to recommend on handicap debut.
Placed on his last two starts in Ireland including when 11L fourth in a 2m handicap hurdle at Thurles (soft) in November; finished well beaten on UK debut earlier this month and difficult to assess at present.
His sole success came over 2m at Newcastle in December 2016 (soft) and returns here after nearly two years off the track; would be a minor training miracle if capable here.
Has been nearly two years since his last success but has some ability and starting to look reasonably handicapped; needs to bounce back from a below par efforts last time but not without a chance.
Loves it around this track and has shown his well being on his latest two starts in November and December; looks nicely weighted on best of his form and no reason why he can't go well.
Made all to win at Catterick earlier this month benefiting from some enterprising riding from his jockey; whether he can follow up remains to be seen now back up the weights but clearly in good heart.
Veteran; enjoyed a new lease of life during the early months of the year, winning at the 43rd attempt (Wetherby) before following up over C&D a few starts later; just 2lb higher than last winning mark; chances.
Beaten in excess of 50 lengths on his three hurdles appearances to date and while not overburdened by this handicapper this looks a tough assignment on all known form.
A winner at this track off today's mark in 2018 but recent form suggests she will struggle from out of the handicap.
Another who has dropped in the weights and seemed to have taken a step in the right direction when third at Bangor three starts back. Disappointing next twice and hard to know what you are going to get now.
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|Trapper Peak
|10
|11-4
|3/1
|T: Stef KeniryJ: Joe Colliver
Betting
Forecast
Dollar And A Dream (6/4), Roxyfet (4/1), Sincerely Resdev (13/2), Snougar (13/2), Island Villa (9/1), Christmas In Usa (14/1), Percy B Shelley (20/1), Highwayman (25/1), Goldslinger (28/1), First Of Never (33/1), Oishin (40/1), Dolly's Dot (50/1)
Verdict
- Roxyfet
- Island Villa
- Sincerely Resdev
