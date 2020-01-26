Meetings
23:57 Santa Anita Sun 26 January 2020
1
(1)
Diosa23
48-12OR: 66BFD
15/8
2
(2)
68-12OR: 77D
5/1
4
(4)
48-12OR: 75
25/1
5
(5)
68-12OR: 76D
9/1
6
(6)
48-12OR: 76D
11/4
7
(7)
58-12OR: 84D
11/4
8
(8)
48-12OR: 68D
33/1
Non-Runners
3
(3)
Ginger Street39
58-12OR: 68
T: Philip OviedoJ: Tiago Pereira
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Diosa (15/8), She Cherie (11/4), Daddy's Melody (11/4), Promnesia (5/1), Jabber Now (9/1), Ginger Street (12/1), Laker Jet (25/1), Queen Carmelita (33/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
00:00 Charles Town
5
(5)
Into Bluegrass
J: Victor Rodriguez
1
(1)
Way Ahead Of You
J: Christian Hiraldo
6
(6)
Thanks Mom
J: Sylvester Iii Carmouche
3
(3)
Takachanceonme
J: Reshawn Latchman
2
(2)
Lady Rebel
J: Arnaldo Bocachica
4
(4)
Identity Theft
J: Denis Araujo
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Most Followed