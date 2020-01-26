Meetings

23:27 Santa Anita Sun 26 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 7 - Stakes
  • 5f 110y, Firm
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner$44,100.002nd$14,000.003rd$7,000.004th$4,900.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number
Result amended following stewards enquiry

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:23:32:29
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(1)
Oiseau De Guerre16
68-10OR: 109D
16/1
T: Doug O'NeillJ: Rafael Bejarano
2
(2)
Ghoul28
58-10OR: 99D
7/4
T: Peter MillerJ: Joel Rosario
3
(3)
Lil Milo28
58-10OR: 108D
6/1
T: Alfredo MarquezJ: Ruben Fuentes
4
(4)
Ax Man302
58-10OR: 113BFD
9/2
T: Bob BaffertJ: Drayden Dyke Van
5
(5)
What'sontheagenda28
68-8OR: 113BFD
9/1
T: Doug O'NeillJ: Tiago Pereira
6
(6)
Double Touch25
68-10OR: 119
10/3
T: John SadlerJ: Victor Espinoza
7
(7)
Bay Muzik25
68-10OR: 109D
13/2
T: Ari HerbertsonJ: Abel Cedillo

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Ghoul (7/4), Double Touch (10/3), Ax Man (9/2), Lil Milo (6/1), Bay Muzik (13/2), What'sontheagenda (9/1), Oiseau De Guerre (16/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

00:00 Charles Town
5
(5)
Into Bluegrass
J: Victor Rodriguez
1
(1)
Way Ahead Of You
J: Christian Hiraldo
6
(6)
Thanks Mom
J: Sylvester Iii Carmouche
3
(3)
Takachanceonme
J: Reshawn Latchman
2
(2)
Lady Rebel
J: Arnaldo Bocachica
4
(4)
Identity Theft
J: Denis Araujo
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 9h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby