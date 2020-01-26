Meetings
22:57 Santa Anita Sun 26 January 2020
1
(1)
Takeo64
48-12OR: 99D
9/1
2
(2)
Tartini79
68-10OR: 109D
5/1
3
(3)
58-10OR: 98BFD
15/8
4
(4)
Challah64
48-12OR: 101D
15/2
5
(5)
48-10OR: 100
4/1
6
(6)
48-10OR: 89
28/1
7
(7)
Zorich64
48-12OR: 89D
3/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Unbroken Star (15/8), Zorich (3/1), Mayan Warrior (4/1), Tartini (5/1), Challah (15/2), Takeo (9/1), Mongolian Legend (28/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
00:00 Charles Town
5
(5)
Into Bluegrass
J: Victor Rodriguez
1
(1)
Way Ahead Of You
J: Christian Hiraldo
6
(6)
Thanks Mom
J: Sylvester Iii Carmouche
3
(3)
Takachanceonme
J: Reshawn Latchman
2
(2)
Lady Rebel
J: Arnaldo Bocachica
4
(4)
Identity Theft
J: Denis Araujo
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Most Followed