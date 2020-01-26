Meetings

  • Race 5 - Starter Allowance
  • 5f 110y, Firm
  • 8 Runners
  • Winner$20,791.002nd$6,599.003rd$3,300.004th$2,310.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:22:31:45
1
(1)
First In Show21
48-10OR: 92D
12/1
T: M GlattJ: Edwin Maldonado
2
(2)
Camby63
58-10OR: 99D
3/1
T: M GlattJ: Abel Cedillo
3
(3)
Mystery Messenger21
48-12OR: 95
9/2
T: Doug O'NeillJ: Umberto Rispoli
4
(4)
Hit The Seam21
58-10OR: 102D
13/8
T: Edward FreemanJ: Mario Gutierrez
5
(5)
Silken Prince15
48-10OR: 95D
14/1
T: Matthew ChewJ: Eswan Flores
6
(6)
Worthy Turk420
58-10OR: 108BF
7/1
T: Peter MillerJ: Ruben Fuentes
7
(7)
Soul Beam21
58-10OR: 104
25/1
T: Jorge PeribanJ: Rafael Bejarano
8
(8)
Factorial21
68-10OR: 108BF
7/1
T: Doug O'NeillJ: Jorge Velez (5)

Betting

Forecast

Hit The Seam (13/8), Camby (3/1), Mystery Messenger (9/2), Factorial (7/1), Worthy Turk (7/1), First In Show (12/1), Silken Prince (14/1), Soul Beam (25/1)

