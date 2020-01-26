Meetings
20:57 Santa Anita Sun 26 January 2020
1
(1)
48-10OR: 95D
3/1
2
(2)
58-10OR: 106D
6/1
4
(4)
68-12OR: 99D
10/11
5
(5)
Hootie21
68-12OR: 100D
7/2
Non-Runners
3
(3)
Full Of Luck25
78-12OR: 103
T: Steven MiyadiJ: Eswan Flores
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Boogalute (10/11), Royal Insider (3/1), Hootie (7/2), Implicitly (6/1), Full Of Luck (6/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
00:00 Charles Town
5
(5)
Into Bluegrass
J: Victor Rodriguez
1
(1)
Way Ahead Of You
J: Christian Hiraldo
6
(6)
Thanks Mom
J: Sylvester Iii Carmouche
3
(3)
Takachanceonme
J: Reshawn Latchman
2
(2)
Lady Rebel
J: Arnaldo Bocachica
4
(4)
Identity Theft
J: Denis Araujo
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Most Followed