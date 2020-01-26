Meetings
23:20 Sam Houston Race Park Sun 26 January 2020
1
(1)
48-8OR: 107D
10/11
2
(2)
48-8OR: 93D
25/1
3
(3)
Saracosa31
58-6OR: 101D
33/1
4
(4)
Lady Apple119
48-11OR: 95D
9/1
5
(5)
58-11OR: 108D
7/2
6
(6)
48-11OR: 105D
5/2
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Serengeti Empress (10/11), Street Band (5/2), Mylady Curlin (7/2), Lady Apple (9/1), Out For A Spin (25/1), Saracosa (33/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
00:00 Charles Town
5
(5)
Into Bluegrass
J: Victor Rodriguez
1
(1)
Way Ahead Of You
J: Christian Hiraldo
6
(6)
Thanks Mom
J: Sylvester Iii Carmouche
3
(3)
Takachanceonme
J: Reshawn Latchman
2
(2)
Lady Rebel
J: Arnaldo Bocachica
4
(4)
Identity Theft
J: Denis Araujo
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Most Followed