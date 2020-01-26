Meetings

23:20 Sam Houston Race Park Sun 26 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 8 - Houston Ladies Classic Stakes (Grade 3)
  • 1m 110y, Fast
  • 6 Runners
  • Winner$189,000.002nd$60,000.003rd$29,999.004th$20,999.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:23:25:56
1
(1)
Serengeti Empress85
48-8OR: 107D
10/11
T: Thomas AmossJ: Flavien Prat
2
(2)
Out For A Spin31
48-8OR: 93D
25/1
T: Dallas StewartJ: Brian Jr Hernandez
3
(3)
Saracosa31
58-6OR: 101D
33/1
T: Brendan WalshJ: Corey Lanerie
4
(4)
Lady Apple119
48-11OR: 95D
9/1
T: Steven AsmussenJ: Ricardo Jr Santana
5
(5)
Mylady Curlin59
58-11OR: 108D
7/2
T: Brad CoxJ: Tyler Gaffalione
6
(6)
Street Band85
48-11OR: 105D
5/2
T: J JonesJ: Sophie Doyle

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Serengeti Empress (10/11), Street Band (5/2), Mylady Curlin (7/2), Lady Apple (9/1), Out For A Spin (25/1), Saracosa (33/1)

