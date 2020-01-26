Meetings

22:40 Sam Houston Race Park Sun 26 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 7 - Stakes
  • 1m, Good
  • 10 Runners
  • Winner$126,000.002nd$40,000.003rd$20,001.004th$14,000.00
  • Surface: Turf
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:22:42:43
1
(1)
Pixelate51
38-10OR: 93D
2/1
T: Michael StidhamJ: Florent Geroux
2
(2)
Deviant86
38-10OR: 85D
33/1
T: Danny PishJ: Lane Luzzi
3
(3)
Memorable51
38-5OR: 98D
16/1
T: Steven AsmussenJ: Ricardo Jr Santana
5
(5)
Southgate42
38-10OR: 86
66/1
T: Scott YoungJ: Floyd Jr Wethey
6
(6)
Drewpower29
38-3OR: 89D
50/1
T: Lonnie BrileyJ: Luis Batista
7
(7)
Chimney Rock43
38-10OR: 100
7/2
T: Michael MakerJ: Corey Lanerie
8
(8)
Toma Todo38
38-3OR: 96
6/1
T: Michael MakerJ: Miguel Mena
9
(9)
Alohlouya42
38-3OR: 84D
33/1
T: Clinton StuartJ: David Cabrera
10
(10)
Bodecream29
38-3OR: 95D
10/1
T: Danny PishJ: Deshawn Parker
12
(12)
Jack And Noah78
38-10OR: 105
7/4
T: Mark CasseJ: Tyler Gaffalione

Non-Runners

4
(4)
Billy Batts86
38-3OR: 106
T: Peter MillerJ: Flavien Prat
11
(11)
Field Pass91
38-3OR: 95
T: Michael MakerJ: Colby Hernandez

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Jack And Noah (7/4), Pixelate (2/1), Chimney Rock (7/2), Billy Batts (7/2), Toma Todo (6/1), Bodecream (10/1), Field Pass (10/1), Memorable (16/1), Alohlouya (33/1), Deviant (33/1), Drewpower (50/1), Southgate (66/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

