20:50 Sam Houston Race Park Sun 26 January 2020

  • Race 4 - Allowance Optional Claiming
  • 6f, Good
  • 8 Runners
  • Winner$23,310.002nd$7,400.003rd$3,700.004th$2,590.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Winning time:-Off time:20:55:17
1
(1)
Three D Flag57
38-10OR: 69
5/2
T: Steven AsmussenJ: Ricardo Jr Santana
2
(2)
Big Tiny45
38-10OR: 73D
10/3
T: W CalhounJ: Deshawn Parker
3
(3)
Gee She Sparkles36
38-10OR: 80D
7/4
T: Danny PishJ: Danny Sorenson
4
(4)
Twisted Emotions148
38-10OR: 61
50/1
T: Tommy ShortJ: Rayan Gazader
5
(5)
Grace Forever14
38-10OR: 64D
25/1
T: Lonnie BrileyJ: Luis Batista
6
(6)
Party Lights66
38-10OR: 71
7/1
T: Nevada LitfinJ: Quincy Hamilton
7
(7)
Boston Cadillac22
38-10OR: 59D
7/1
T: Karl BrobergJ: David Cabrera
8
(8)
Milli Starr161
38-10OR: 49
16/1
T: Matt HebertJ: Corey Lanerie

Betting

Forecast

Gee She Sparkles (7/4), Three D Flag (5/2), Big Tiny (10/3), Boston Cadillac (7/1), Party Lights (7/1), Milli Starr (16/1), Grace Forever (25/1), Twisted Emotions (50/1)

