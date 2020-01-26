Meetings
20:50 Sam Houston Race Park Sun 26 January 2020
1
(1)
38-10OR: 69
5/2
2
(2)
Big Tiny45
38-10OR: 73D
10/3
3
(3)
38-10OR: 80D
7/4
4
(4)
38-10OR: 61
50/1
5
(5)
38-10OR: 64D
25/1
6
(6)
38-10OR: 71
7/1
7
(7)
38-10OR: 59D
7/1
8
(8)
Milli Starr161
38-10OR: 49
16/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Gee She Sparkles (7/4), Three D Flag (5/2), Big Tiny (10/3), Boston Cadillac (7/1), Party Lights (7/1), Milli Starr (16/1), Grace Forever (25/1), Twisted Emotions (50/1)
