Meetings
20:20 Sam Houston Race Park Sun 26 January 2020
1
(1)
48-11OR: 48D
14/1
2
(2)
58-11OR: 79D
4/11
3
(3)
58-11OR: 48
66/1
4
(4)
Blue Darter267
48-11OR: 68
5/2
5
(5)
48-11OR: 51
11/1
6
(6)
48-11OR: 54
25/1
8
(8)
58-11OR: 46D
40/1
Non-Runners
7
(7)
Miss Spicy78
48-11OR: 60
T: Ronnie CravensJ: Deshawn Parker
9
(9)
Sparkling Air16
48-11OR: 67
T: George BryantJ: Iram Diego
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
