Meetings

20:20 Sam Houston Race Park Sun 26 January 2020

  • Race 3 - Allowance
  • 7f, Good
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner$23,310.002nd$7,400.003rd$3,700.004th$2,590.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:20:26:43
1
(1)
True Allegiance113
48-11OR: 48D
14/1
T: J CaldwellJ: Ivan Arellano
2
(2)
Bold Legend17
58-11OR: 79D
4/11
T: Karl BrobergJ: David Cabrera
3
(3)
High Def Ridge16
58-11OR: 48
66/1
T: Ronald KotaraJ: Eduardo Perez
4
(4)
Blue Darter267
48-11OR: 68
5/2
T: Ronnie CravensJ: Ernesto Valdez Jiminez
5
(5)
Amarillo Skysong158
48-11OR: 51
11/1
T: Danny PishJ: Lane Luzzi
6
(6)
Akuna Matata16
48-11OR: 54
25/1
T: Sr Alan Love,J: Jose Vega
8
(8)
Seven S's Special68
58-11OR: 46D
40/1
T: Edelmiro CarrizalesJ: Andres Iii Sanchez

7
(7)
Miss Spicy78
48-11OR: 60
T: Ronnie CravensJ: Deshawn Parker
9
(9)
Sparkling Air16
48-11OR: 67
T: George BryantJ: Iram Diego

Forecast

Bold Legend (4/11), Blue Darter (5/2), Sparkling Air (4/1), Amarillo Skysong (11/1), True Allegiance (14/1), Miss Spicy (15/1), Akuna Matata (25/1), Seven S's Special (40/1), High Def Ridge (66/1)

