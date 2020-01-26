Meetings
19:50 Sam Houston Race Park Sun 26 January 2020
1
(1)
68-7OR: 87D
14/1
2
(2)
68-7OR: 91D
9/2
3
(3)
Tornado Man107
68-7OR: 65D
28/1
4
(4)
58-7OR: 88D
14/1
5
(5)
48-7OR: 97BFD
11/10
6
(6)
Papa Rizzo144
58-7OR: 85D
15/2
7
(7)
48-7OR: 85D
25/1
8
(8)
68-7OR: 82D
9/1
9
(9)
78-7OR: 92D
16/1
10
(10)
Morhawk100
68-7OR: 86D
5/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Gray Hope (11/10), Shirl's Ready (9/2), Morhawk (5/1), Papa Rizzo (15/2), Disinclined (9/1), Flash Forcast (14/1), Big Game Hunter (14/1), Little John W (16/1), Shell Fire (25/1), Tornado Man (28/1)
