Meetings

19:50 Sam Houston Race Park Sun 26 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 2 - Allowance
  • 1m 110y, Good
  • 10 Runners
  • Winner$23,310.002nd$7,400.003rd$3,700.004th$2,590.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:19:56:22
1
(1)
Flash Forcast85
68-7OR: 87D
14/1
T: Joe OffolterJ: Deshawn Parker
2
(2)
Shirl's Ready77
68-7OR: 91D
9/2
T: Robertino DiodoroJ: Quincy Hamilton
3
(3)
Tornado Man107
68-7OR: 65D
28/1
T: Sarah DelanyJ: Paulina Ramirez
4
(4)
Big Game Hunter11
58-7OR: 88D
14/1
T: M DavidsonJ: Benny Landeros
5
(5)
Gray Hope11
48-7OR: 97BFD
11/10
T: Steven AsmussenJ: Ricardo Jr Santana
6
(6)
Papa Rizzo144
58-7OR: 85D
15/2
T: Joe RobertsJ: Lane Luzzi
7
(7)
Shell Fire11
48-7OR: 85D
25/1
T: Karl BrobergJ: David Cabrera
8
(8)
Disinclined81
68-7OR: 82D
9/1
T: Mindy WillisJ: Lindey Wade
9
(9)
Little John W81
78-7OR: 92D
16/1
T: Kevin SchollJ: Alberto Pusac
10
(10)
Morhawk100
68-7OR: 86D
5/1
T: Austin GustafsonJ: Ernesto Valdez Jiminez

Betting

Forecast

Gray Hope (11/10), Shirl's Ready (9/2), Morhawk (5/1), Papa Rizzo (15/2), Disinclined (9/1), Flash Forcast (14/1), Big Game Hunter (14/1), Little John W (16/1), Shell Fire (25/1), Tornado Man (28/1)

