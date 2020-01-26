Meetings

19:20 Sam Houston Race Park Sun 26 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 1 - Maiden Special Weight
  • 6f 110y, Good
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner$22,680.002nd$7,201.003rd$3,600.004th$2,520.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Winning time:-Off time:19:26:27
1
(4)
Empire Of Gold15
38-10OR: 92BFD
5/4
T: Terry EoffJ: Sasha Risenhoover
2
(1)
Archarch Tale15
38-10OR: 76
14/1
T: Domingo ChacaltanaJ: Domingo Chacaltana
3
(2)
Ready Redding9
38-10OR: 53
66/1
T: Tracy NorrisJ: Lane Luzzi
4
(3)
Blackrock Castle
38-10OR:
2/1
T: Mike NeatherlinJ: Ernesto Valdez Jiminez
5
(5)
Hard Candy53
38-10OR: 70BF
7/2
T: Steven AsmussenJ: Deshawn Parker
7
(8)
Midnight Revolt
38-10OR:
33/1
T: Jerenesto TorrezJ: David Cabrera
8
(6)
Irish Silver15
38-10OR: 79BF
10/1
T: Terry EoffJ: Anardis Rodriguez

Non-Runners

6
(7)
Storm King
38-10OR: -
T: Steven AsmussenJ: Ricardo Jr Santana

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Empire Of Gold (5/4), Blackrock Castle (2/1), Hard Candy (7/2), Storm King (9/2), Irish Silver (10/1), Archarch Tale (14/1), Midnight Revolt (33/1), Ready Redding (66/1)

