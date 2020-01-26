Meetings

13:32 Nantes Sun 26 January 2020

  • Prix Meaulnes Du Corta - Attele
  • 1m 6f 200y, Good
  • 16 Runners
  • Winner€12,600.002nd€4,000.003rd€2,000.004th€1,399.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:13:32:37
1
Divine Ludoise31
70-0OR:
20/1
T: S BourlierJ: C Gourgand
2
Ermano Bello31
60-0OR:
15/8
T: J MarmionJ: A Wiels
3
Cupidon De Bassard47
80-0OR:
50/1
T: C H PetrementJ: J Deville
4
Esmeralda Queen19
60-0OR:
11/2
T: Mme V MoquetJ: P Houel
5
Calin Fleuri29
80-0OR:
12/1
T: Th ChupinJ: M Fribault
6
Don't Let Me Down113
70-0OR:
16/1
T: L A MartinJ: L A Martin
7
Drapanie31
70-0OR:
80/1
T: L ChaudetJ: F Baulain
8
Euro Maker13
60-0OR:
9/4
T: S ErnaultJ: S Ernault
9
Diana D'evel31
70-0OR:
40/1
T: O PotierJ: O Potier
10
Cleopatre Du Paou20
80-0OR:
20/1
T: Y J Le BezvoetJ: Mlle Ch Sabin
11
Codex Bourbon199
80-0OR:
66/1
T: Nils PachaJ: P Godineau
12
Drole De Tartifume13
70-0OR:
28/1
T: N LangloisJ: Mlle A Toussaint
13
Demon Du Medoc68
70-0OR:
12/1
T: P H BoutinJ: Ph Boutin
14
Crack Des Landes37
80-0OR:
50/1
T: S HardyJ: P Geray
15
Chayane De Calvi9
80-0OR:
14/1
T: R RucinskiJ: F Lecanu
16
Digitale Prior25
70-0OR:
20/1
T: S DesmarresJ: S Desmarres

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Ermano Bello (15/8), Euro Maker (9/4), Esmeralda Queen (11/2), Calin Fleuri (12/1), Demon Du Medoc (12/1), Chayane De Calvi (14/1), Don't Let Me Down (16/1), Digitale Prior (20/1), Divine Ludoise (20/1), Cleopatre Du Paou (20/1), Drole De Tartifume (28/1), Diana D'evel (40/1), Crack Des Landes (50/1), Cupidon De Bassard (50/1), Codex Bourbon (66/1), Drapanie (80/1)

