12:55 Nantes Sun 26 January 2020

  • Grand Prix Maharajah - Attele
  • 1m 6f 200y, Good
  • 16 Runners
  • Winner€12,600.002nd€4,000.003rd€2,000.004th€1,399.00
  • Surface: Turf
Off time:12:56:46
1
Duo Des Bois34
70-0OR:
80/1
T: N PerrelleJ: G Maillard
2
Dunder Viking37
70-0OR:
22/1
T: B BlachetJ: B Blachet
3
Divine Carisaie31
70-0OR:
11/2
T: J Et ThuetJ: Mlle J Reze
4
Drakkar Du Relais38
70-0OR:
40/1
T: S HardyJ: P Geray
5
Destin De L'Aube37
70-0OR:
28/1
T: O RaffinJ: O Raffin
6
Dessert Compris37
70-0OR:
9/1
T: M DonioJ: G Donio
7
Dunty Des Landes38
70-0OR:
50/1
T: S HardyJ: T Lemarignier
8
Diva De L'iton8
70-0OR:
16/1
T: P H MarieJ: A Dabouis
9
Djumbo Volo20
70-0OR:
11/2
T: N CatherineJ: M Coignard
10
Diego Du Canter11
70-0OR:
14/1
T: J BodinJ: Cl Frecelle
11
Dorian De Souvigne44
70-0OR:
33/1
T: J P VarnaJ: M Fribault
12
Dolly De Chenu66
70-0OR:
25/1
T: F PellerotJ: P Pellerot
13
Dossimo42
70-0OR:
40/1
T: F TerryJ: L Aube
14
Duc Du Chene38
70-0OR:
10/1
T: C L CasseronJ: A Wiels
15
Dow Jones Emge142
70-0OR:
66/1
T: S T MeunierJ: Mlle Marie Bazire
16
Duc D'idee114
70-0OR:
1/1
T: P MoulinJ: J PH Dubois

Forecast

Duc D'idee (1/1), Divine Carisaie (11/2), Djumbo Volo (11/2), Dessert Compris (9/1), Duc Du Chene (10/1), Diego Du Canter (14/1), Diva De L'iton (16/1), Dunder Viking (22/1), Dolly De Chenu (25/1), Destin De L'Aube (28/1), Dorian De Souvigne (33/1), Dossimo (40/1), Drakkar Du Relais (40/1), Dunty Des Landes (50/1), Dow Jones Emge (66/1), Duo Des Bois (80/1)

