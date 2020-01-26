Meetings

11:45 Nantes Sun 26 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Prix Ready Cash - Monte
  • 1m 3f 67y, Good
  • 13 Runners
  • Winner€10,350.002nd€5,750.003rd€3,220.004th€1,840.005th€1,150.006th€460.007th€230.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:11:46:31
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
Elga Malex188
610-7OR:
22/1
T: Michel DuveauJ: S E Pasquier
2
Caliposte9
88-9OR:
40/1
T: M DonioJ: Mlle L Landais
3
Diabolic Queen28
78-9OR:
18/1
T: B MarieJ: O Placier
4
Empereur Du Boulay383
68-9OR:
16/1
T: C H MaryJ: Mlle L Fauchon
5
Coucou De L'Epine85
810-7OR:
8/1
T: F GuineJ: Cl Frecelle
6
Eusebio Du Roumois22
610-7OR:
6/1
T: J p AllixJ: A Collette
7
Casino Cehere30
88-13OR:
40/1
T: V RaimbaultJ: M Pean
8
Crack De Corveil191
810-7OR:
9/1
T: D CherbonnelJ: A Wiels
9
Esta Bueno28
610-7OR:
13/8
T: M MottierJ: A Dabouis
10
Duc Quick9
78-13OR:
33/1
T: M EsperJ: Mlle E Van Petten
11
Whisky Akema30
98-13OR:
7/1
T: J b LemoineJ: J Cerisier
12
Bahia De La Basle84
98-9OR:
9/1
T: V ColignyJ: Mlle Marie Bazire
13
Calypso D'harcouel9
810-7OR:
13/2
T: S ErnaultJ: Mme D Beaufils Ernault

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Esta Bueno (13/8), Eusebio Du Roumois (6/1), Calypso D'harcouel (13/2), Whisky Akema (7/1), Coucou De L'Epine (8/1), Bahia De La Basle (9/1), Crack De Corveil (9/1), Empereur Du Boulay (16/1), Diabolic Queen (18/1), Elga Malex (22/1), Duc Quick (33/1), Casino Cehere (40/1), Caliposte (40/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

23:54 Penn National
3
(3)
Uncle Archie
J: Inoel Beato
5/4
6
(6)
Rick's Surprise
J: David Cora
3/1
2
(2)
Swivel
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
4/1
7
(7)
Scurlin
J: Wilfredo Corujo
10/1
8
(8)
There He Goes
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
14/1
9
(9)
Ministersdontparty
J: Tyler Conner
14/1
1
(1)
Bright Blue
J: Jose Rojas
16/1
10
(10)
Night Spree
J: Maicol Inirio
18/1
4
(4)
The Accuser
J: Jacqueline Davis
18/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 9h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby