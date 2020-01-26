Meetings
11:45 Nantes Sun 26 January 2020
1
Elga Malex188
610-7OR:
22/1
2
88-9OR:
40/1
3
78-9OR:
18/1
4
68-9OR:
16/1
5
810-7OR:
8/1
6
610-7OR:
6/1
7
88-13OR:
40/1
8
810-7OR:
9/1
9
610-7OR:
13/8
10
78-13OR:
33/1
11
98-13OR:
7/1
12
98-9OR:
9/1
13
810-7OR:
13/2
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Esta Bueno (13/8), Eusebio Du Roumois (6/1), Calypso D'harcouel (13/2), Whisky Akema (7/1), Coucou De L'Epine (8/1), Bahia De La Basle (9/1), Crack De Corveil (9/1), Empereur Du Boulay (16/1), Diabolic Queen (18/1), Elga Malex (22/1), Duc Quick (33/1), Casino Cehere (40/1), Caliposte (40/1)
Next Race Off
23:54 Penn National
3
(3)
Uncle Archie
J: Inoel Beato
6
(6)
Rick's Surprise
J: David Cora
2
(2)
Swivel
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
7
(7)
Scurlin
J: Wilfredo Corujo
8
(8)
There He Goes
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
9
(9)
Ministersdontparty
J: Tyler Conner
1
(1)
Bright Blue
J: Jose Rojas
10
(10)
Night Spree
J: Maicol Inirio
4
(4)
The Accuser
J: Jacqueline Davis
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
