11:15 Nantes Sun 26 January 2020

  • Prix Up And Quick - Attele
  • 1m 3f 67y, Good
  • 11 Runners
  • Winner€12,600.002nd€4,000.003rd€2,000.004th€1,399.00
  • Surface: Turf
Winning time:-Off time:11:20:40
1
Figaro De Ker18
50-0OR:
50/1
T: T H DesmarresJ: Th Desmarres
2
Fakir De La Roche15
50-0OR:
15/2
T: C H BoisnardJ: Ch Boisnard
3
Fanfan Douzou160
50-0OR:
18/1
T: D LocqueneuxJ: D De Jesus Reis
4
First Lady Carjac10
50-0OR:
33/1
T: Mme A F MarcillacJ: J Foucault
5
Falco Du Hamel8
50-0OR:
40/1
T: E VarinJ: W Souchet
6
Fiona Maza160
50-0OR:
50/1
T: P TerryJ: Francois Lecathelinais
7
Fury D'evel102
50-0OR:
9/1
T: O PotierJ: O Potier
8
Fleur Du Gaultier20
50-0OR:
9/1
T: P DessartreJ: F Lecanu
9
Fan De Vincennes19
50-0OR:
9/4
T: V ColignyJ: M Coignard
10
Flocon Digeo30
50-0OR:
8/1
T: Mme V MoquetJ: P Houel
11
Feeling Paco13
50-0OR:
11/8
T: S ErnaultJ: S Ernault

Forecast

Feeling Paco (11/8), Fan De Vincennes (9/4), Fakir De La Roche (15/2), Flocon Digeo (8/1), Fury D'evel (9/1), Fleur Du Gaultier (9/1), Fanfan Douzou (18/1), First Lady Carjac (33/1), Falco Du Hamel (40/1), Fiona Maza (50/1), Figaro De Ker (50/1)

