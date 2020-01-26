Meetings
11:15 Nantes Sun 26 January 2020
1
50-0OR:
50/1
2
50-0OR:
15/2
3
50-0OR:
18/1
4
50-0OR:
33/1
5
50-0OR:
40/1
6
Fiona Maza160
50-0OR:
50/1
7
Fury D'evel102
50-0OR:
9/1
8
50-0OR:
9/1
9
50-0OR:
9/4
10
50-0OR:
8/1
11
50-0OR:
11/8
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Feeling Paco (11/8), Fan De Vincennes (9/4), Fakir De La Roche (15/2), Flocon Digeo (8/1), Fury D'evel (9/1), Fleur Du Gaultier (9/1), Fanfan Douzou (18/1), First Lady Carjac (33/1), Falco Du Hamel (40/1), Fiona Maza (50/1), Figaro De Ker (50/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
23:54 Penn National
3
(3)
Uncle Archie
J: Inoel Beato
6
(6)
Rick's Surprise
J: David Cora
2
(2)
Swivel
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
7
(7)
Scurlin
J: Wilfredo Corujo
8
(8)
There He Goes
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
9
(9)
Ministersdontparty
J: Tyler Conner
1
(1)
Bright Blue
J: Jose Rojas
10
(10)
Night Spree
J: Maicol Inirio
4
(4)
The Accuser
J: Jacqueline Davis
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Most Followed