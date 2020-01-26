Meetings
10:45 Nantes Sun 26 January 2020
1
30-0OR:
10/3
2
30-0OR:
16/1
3
30-0OR:
2/1
4
30-0OR:
16/1
6
30-0OR:
12/1
7
30-0OR:
8/1
8
30-0OR:
7/2
9
30-0OR:
12/1
10
40-0OR:
33/1
11
30-0OR:
33/1
12
30-0OR:
12/1
Non-Runners
5
Hibiscus Des Baux
30-0OR: -
T: M HueJ: D m Hue
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Hope For Quick (2/1), Hanapurna (10/3), Histoire D'una (7/2), Histoire De Prez (8/1), Hed (12/1), Hashtag De Tagor (12/1), Hermione Quesnot (12/1), Hibiscus Des Baux (14/1), Happy De Touchyvon (16/1), Happy Speed (16/1), Hijo Moko (33/1), Heroine Secrete (33/1)
