16:10 Naas Sun 26 January 2020

  • Naas Hunters Chase
  • 3m, Yielding
  • 11 Runners
  • Winner€9,000.002nd€3,000.003rd€1,500.004th€750.005th€450.006th€300.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:7m 4.3sOff time:16:10:41
1
Ajijic30
1112-0OR: D
100/1
T: Terence LeonardJ: Mr T Joseph Kelly (7)

Has appeared to struggle in a number of starts in this grade since May. Well beaten on latest start and easy to oppose once again.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Billaway31
812-0OR: D
9/2
T: W P MullinsJ: Mr P W Mullins

Decent sort in this sphere winner of a Downpatrick maiden hunter chase in March. Beaten since when runner-up on both occasions and one to be interested in here.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Casey Jem240
612-0OR: D
15/8
T: W P MullinsJ: Mr J J Codd

Winner of a couple of point-to-point starts and a Cork hunter chase in April. Looks an interesting recruit for leading yard.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Coastal Tiept31
812-0OR: 131D
12/1
T: S R B CrawfordJ: Mr B G Crawford (7)

Has been running well in hunter chases this year without success. Fifth of 16 beaten 14½L on latest start in a Down Royal hunter chase last month. Likely to run well for respected connections.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Duty Calls139
712-0OR: D
66/1
T: Rodney ArthurJ: Mr F Maguire (3)

Winner of an April point-to-point before running with credit in a couple of initial bumper starts in August/September. Possibly best watched on stable debut taking a significant step up in trip.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Dylrowt31
1012-0OR: 123CD
9/1
T: D M ChristieJ: Mr B O'Neill

Three from eight over the larger obstacles including a point-to-point and hunter chase victories since November. Likely to run well once again.

Last RunWatch last race
7
Edwulft31
1112-0OR: 152BFCD
15/8
T: J P O'BrienJ: Mr D O'Connor

Scored in the Grade One Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown in February 2018. Winner of a October point-to-point before a fine run behind Dylrow at Down Royal last month.

Last RunWatch last race
8
Salsify268
1512-0OR: 139D
50/1
T: R SweeneyJ: Ms L O'Neill

As good as there was in this division a few years ago, but age has caught up with him and he has been beaten on a number of occasions in the last 12 months.

Last RunWatch last race
9
Samurai Cracker30
712-0OR: D
25/1
T: Caroline MccaldinJ: Mr N McParlan (5)

Gelding by Mr Dinos out of a Even Top mare. Runner up in three of his last four point-to-point starts before landing the spoils in a Limerick maiden hunter chase over 2m6½f on heavy ground over Christmas.

Last RunWatch last race
10
Staker Wallace1078
912-0OR: D
10/1
T: E BolgerJ: Miss A B O'Connor (5)

Lightly-raced gelding by King's Theatre. Not seen since February 2017 when third of eight at Leopardstown in a maiden hunter chase.

Last RunWatch last race
11
Val De Ferbett31
1112-0OR: 140D
16/1
T: Andrew McNamaraJ: Mr M J O'Hare

Solid form in a couple of point-to-point efforts since October before a fine effort behind Dylrow and Edwulf in a Down Royal hunter chase on St Stephens day.

Last RunWatch last race

Forecast

Edwulf (15/8), Casey Jem (15/8), Billaway (9/2), Dylrow (9/1), Staker Wallace (10/1), Coastal Tiep (12/1), Val De Ferbet (16/1), Samurai Cracker (25/1), Salsify (50/1), Duty Calls (66/1), Ajijic (100/1)

Verdict

The Willie Mullins-trained BILLAWAY can get back to winning ways in the closing race of the day. The eight-year-old can turn the tables on St Stephens day conqueror Dylrow with 1L between them last month. The third, Edwulf, fourth Val De Ferbet and fifth, Coastal Tiep that day can once again tussle for remaining prize money.
  1. Billaway
  2. Dylrow
  3. Edwulf

