16:10 Naas Sun 26 January 2020
Has appeared to struggle in a number of starts in this grade since May. Well beaten on latest start and easy to oppose once again.
Decent sort in this sphere winner of a Downpatrick maiden hunter chase in March. Beaten since when runner-up on both occasions and one to be interested in here.
Winner of a couple of point-to-point starts and a Cork hunter chase in April. Looks an interesting recruit for leading yard.
Has been running well in hunter chases this year without success. Fifth of 16 beaten 14½L on latest start in a Down Royal hunter chase last month. Likely to run well for respected connections.
Winner of an April point-to-point before running with credit in a couple of initial bumper starts in August/September. Possibly best watched on stable debut taking a significant step up in trip.
Three from eight over the larger obstacles including a point-to-point and hunter chase victories since November. Likely to run well once again.
Scored in the Grade One Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown in February 2018. Winner of a October point-to-point before a fine run behind Dylrow at Down Royal last month.
As good as there was in this division a few years ago, but age has caught up with him and he has been beaten on a number of occasions in the last 12 months.
Gelding by Mr Dinos out of a Even Top mare. Runner up in three of his last four point-to-point starts before landing the spoils in a Limerick maiden hunter chase over 2m6½f on heavy ground over Christmas.
Lightly-raced gelding by King's Theatre. Not seen since February 2017 when third of eight at Leopardstown in a maiden hunter chase.
Solid form in a couple of point-to-point efforts since October before a fine effort behind Dylrow and Edwulf in a Down Royal hunter chase on St Stephens day.
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
Edwulf (15/8), Casey Jem (15/8), Billaway (9/2), Dylrow (9/1), Staker Wallace (10/1), Coastal Tiep (12/1), Val De Ferbet (16/1), Samurai Cracker (25/1), Salsify (50/1), Duty Calls (66/1), Ajijic (100/1)
Verdict
- Billaway
- Dylrow
- Edwulf
Video Replay
Log in for access to this exclusive content.
Next Race Off
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.