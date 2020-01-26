15:40 Naas Sun 26 January 2020
Off the mark at the fourth time of asking over the larger obstacles when landing a Naas mares' beginners chase earlier this month. Can continue progression on handicap debut.
Won at the fifth attempt for connections taking a 2m5f handicap chase at Leopardstown late last month off a 8lb lower mark beating 14 rivals 2L. Requires plenty of respect.
Didn't seem to be progressing over hurdles despite two wins in that sphere, but very impressive on debut over fences when winning by an easy 4L at Navan in September. Beaten in a couple of mares' contests since but can get competitive here.
130-rated hurdler the gelding has made a promising start to life over fences. Improvement needed but capable of a big run on handicap debut.
Winner of one of her six starts over fences. Promising form from the summer/autumn has appeared to level out somewhat in a couple of dismal efforts over hurdles and fences towards the end of the year. Others preferred.
Off the mark at just his second start over fences when landing a Cork beginners contest over 2m5f on soft ground in November. Pulled up as the beaten favourite when never recovering from a mistake four out at Limerick over Christmas.
Generally well held and never nearer in a number of starts over fences since his debut at Gowran Park in November. Could be of interest making handicap debut 5lb lower than his mark over hurdles.
Had some useful handicap hurdle form but has yet to gain his confidence over fences. Worth a check in the market for leading owner on handicap chase debut.
Chasing career interrupted by series of absences, racing on just three occasions in the last two years. Not disgraced on return to action at Cork earlier this month but more needed in this contest.
nine-race maiden over the larger obstacles, running well in defeat in a number of starts over fences since last month. bit more needed but enters calculations.
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|Poker Party
|7
|11-2
|8/1
|T: H De BromheadJ: Rachael Blackmore
Betting
Forecast
Caravation (7/2), Best Behavior (4/1), Uaintseenothingyet (4/1), Star Max (5/1), The Gunner Murphy (7/1), Stones And Roses (10/1), The Caddy Rose (14/1), Dasmyhoss (20/1), Ballyneety (20/1), Victoria Bay (25/1)
Verdict
- Caravation
- Best Behavior
- Stones And Roses
