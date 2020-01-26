Meetings

15:40 Naas Sun 26 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Naas Racecourse Of The Year Novice Handicap Chase
  • 2m 4f, Yielding
  • 10 Runners
  • Winner€10,801.002nd€3,600.003rd€1,800.004th€900.005th€540.006th€360.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:5m 39.2sOff time:15:40:06
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
Caravation21
711-8OR: 128C
7/2
T: J P DempseyJ: L P Dempsey

Off the mark at the fourth time of asking over the larger obstacles when landing a Naas mares' beginners chase earlier this month. Can continue progression on handicap debut.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Best Behavior28
711-7OR: 127C
4/1
T: O McKiernanJ: B Browne (5)

Won at the fifth attempt for connections taking a 2m5f handicap chase at Leopardstown late last month off a 8lb lower mark beating 14 rivals 2L. Requires plenty of respect.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
3
The Caddy Rosep57
611-6OR: 126D
14/1
T: N MeadeJ: S W Flanagan

Didn't seem to be progressing over hurdles despite two wins in that sphere, but very impressive on debut over fences when winning by an easy 4L at Navan in September. Beaten in a couple of mares' contests since but can get competitive here.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Star Max41
511-5OR: 132
5/1
T: J P O'BrienJ: O R Brown (7)

130-rated hurdler the gelding has made a promising start to life over fences. Improvement needed but capable of a big run on handicap debut.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Victoria Bayp26
711-4OR: 124D
25/1
T: C BoweJ: S F O'Keeffe (5)

Winner of one of her six starts over fences. Promising form from the summer/autumn has appeared to level out somewhat in a couple of dismal efforts over hurdles and fences towards the end of the year. Others preferred.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Stones And Roses29
611-3OR: 123BF
10/1
T: W P MullinsJ: P Townend

Off the mark at just his second start over fences when landing a Cork beginners contest over 2m5f on soft ground in November. Pulled up as the beaten favourite when never recovering from a mistake four out at Limerick over Christmas.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
7
The Gunner Murphyt15
711-2OR: 122
7/1
T: J P O'BrienJ: J J Slevin

Generally well held and never nearer in a number of starts over fences since his debut at Gowran Park in November. Could be of interest making handicap debut 5lb lower than his mark over hurdles.

Last RunWatch last race
8
Ballyneetyt15
710-13OR: 119
20/1
T: J P O'BrienJ: N P Madden

Had some useful handicap hurdle form but has yet to gain his confidence over fences. Worth a check in the market for leading owner on handicap chase debut.

Last RunWatch last race
9
Uaintseenothingyet22
910-8OR: 114D
4/1
T: E P HartyJ: M P Walsh

Chasing career interrupted by series of absences, racing on just three occasions in the last two years. Not disgraced on return to action at Cork earlier this month but more needed in this contest.

Last RunWatch last race
10
Dasmyhoss21
710-3OR: 109
20/1
T: P J RothwellJ: D J O'Keeffe

nine-race maiden over the larger obstacles, running well in defeat in a number of starts over fences since last month. bit more needed but enters calculations.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
Poker Party711-28/1
T: H De BromheadJ: Rachael Blackmore

Betting

Forecast

Caravation (7/2), Best Behavior (4/1), Uaintseenothingyet (4/1), Star Max (5/1), The Gunner Murphy (7/1), Stones And Roses (10/1), The Caddy Rose (14/1), Dasmyhoss (20/1), Ballyneety (20/1), Victoria Bay (25/1)

Verdict

The daughter of Presenting CARAVATION can improve on a solid win at Naas over 2m earlier this month. The seven-year-old got off the mark at the fourth time of asking over the larger obstacles and can continue the winning thread here ahead of the likes of Best Behaviour who won at the fifth attempt for connections taking a 2m5f handicap chase at Leopardstown late last month off a 8lb lower mark beating 14 rivals 2L. Owner J P McManus runs three in the race with The Gunner Murphy and Ballyneety worth a check in the market as post time looms. Pulled up on his most recent start at Limerick over Christmas, Stones And Roses should not be underestimated.
  1. Caravation
  2. Best Behavior
  3. Stones And Roses

Video Replay

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

23:54 Penn National
3
(3)
Uncle Archie
J: Inoel Beato
5/4
6
(6)
Rick's Surprise
J: David Cora
3/1
2
(2)
Swivel
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
4/1
7
(7)
Scurlin
J: Wilfredo Corujo
10/1
8
(8)
There He Goes
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
14/1
9
(9)
Ministersdontparty
J: Tyler Conner
14/1
1
(1)
Bright Blue
J: Jose Rojas
16/1
10
(10)
Night Spree
J: Maicol Inirio
18/1
4
(4)
The Accuser
J: Jacqueline Davis
18/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 9h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby