Verdict

Carefully Selected Ronald Pump Elwood

Trainer Willie Mullins has landed the spoils in this contest in two of the last four years with Roi Des Francs and 12 months ago with Ballyward.can win for the handler building on a fine win in a Grade 3 novice chase over 2m4f earlier this month. The solid and consistentcan emerge as the biggest danger following on from a number of solid efforts over hurdles and fences since November. Last time out winnerin the colours of Gigginstown House Stud and the Henry De Bromhead-trainedcan compete for remaining prize money.