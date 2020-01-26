Meetings

14:10 Naas Sun 26 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Naas Racecourse Business Club Novice Chase (Grade 3) (Class 1)
  • 3m, Yielding
  • 6 Runners
  • Winner€27,000.002nd€9,000.003rd€4,501.004th€2,250.005th€1,350.006th€900.00
  • Surface: Turf
1
Carefully Selected14
811-6OR: CD
4/6
T: W P MullinsJ: P Townend

Winner of both of his starts over the larger obstacles including a facile win in a Grade 3 novice chase over 2m4f at Punchestown earlier this month with the highly thought of City Island 24L back in second. Sets the bar.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
2
Elwood16
611-0OR: 135
20/1
T: G ElliottJ: D N Russell

Off the mark for connections at the second time of asking over fences when landing a Thurles 2m4½f beginners contest earlier this month on yielding ground. More needed but capable of a bold show.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Forza Milan25
811-0OR: 128
25/1
T: J NashJ: K J Brouder

Posted a career best effort over fences when second of 10 beaten 7½L in a Fairyhouse 2m5f beginners contest on yielding ground on the first day of the month. Tough ask in this company.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Ronald Pumph,t29
711-0OR: D
7/4
T: Matthew J SmithJ: R M Power

Tough and genuine improving gelding over both hurdles and the larger obstacles. No match for Fakir D'oudairies in early December in a Grade 1 novice chase over 2m4f on soft ground finishing second of five. More to come.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Small Farm26
811-0OR: D
40/1
T: W P MullinsJ: B Hayes

Matters not going to plan in his first couple of starts over fences, disappointing at Gowran Park in November before a fall two out at Punchestown over 3m1f late last month.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Spyglass Hill41
711-0OR: D
14/1
T: H De BromheadJ: Rachael Blackmore

Pleasing effort on his second chase start at Naas over 2m3f last month finishing second of 17 runners 5½L behind Bapaume. Needs to improve but not ruled out.

Last RunWatch last race

Verdict

Trainer Willie Mullins has landed the spoils in this contest in two of the last four years with Roi Des Francs and 12 months ago with Ballyward. CAREFULLY SELECTED can win for the handler building on a fine win in a Grade 3 novice chase over 2m4f earlier this month. The solid and consistent Ronald Pump can emerge as the biggest danger following on from a number of solid efforts over hurdles and fences since November. Last time out winner Elwood in the colours of Gigginstown House Stud and the Henry De Bromhead-trained Spyglass Hill can compete for remaining prize money.
  1. Carefully Selected
  2. Ronald Pump
  3. Elwood

Video Replay

