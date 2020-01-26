14:10 Naas Sun 26 January 2020
Winner of both of his starts over the larger obstacles including a facile win in a Grade 3 novice chase over 2m4f at Punchestown earlier this month with the highly thought of City Island 24L back in second. Sets the bar.
Off the mark for connections at the second time of asking over fences when landing a Thurles 2m4½f beginners contest earlier this month on yielding ground. More needed but capable of a bold show.
Posted a career best effort over fences when second of 10 beaten 7½L in a Fairyhouse 2m5f beginners contest on yielding ground on the first day of the month. Tough ask in this company.
Tough and genuine improving gelding over both hurdles and the larger obstacles. No match for Fakir D'oudairies in early December in a Grade 1 novice chase over 2m4f on soft ground finishing second of five. More to come.
Matters not going to plan in his first couple of starts over fences, disappointing at Gowran Park in November before a fall two out at Punchestown over 3m1f late last month.
Pleasing effort on his second chase start at Naas over 2m3f last month finishing second of 17 runners 5½L behind Bapaume. Needs to improve but not ruled out.
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|Ballyward
|7
|11-2
|7/2
|T: W P MullinsJ: Ruby Walsh
Betting
Forecast
Carefully Selected (4/6), Ronald Pump (7/4), Spyglass Hill (14/1), Elwood (20/1), Forza Milan (25/1), Small Farm (40/1)
Verdict
- Carefully Selected
- Ronald Pump
- Elwood
