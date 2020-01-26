13:10 Naas Sun 26 January 2020
89-rated handicapper on the Flat for trainer James Tate but began to struggle a little towards the end of last season. Could be capable of having a say on debut for leading connections.
Regressive 64-race handicapper on the Flat for trainer Eve Johnson-Houghton. Not disgraced but plenty of improvement needed following his first couple of starts for current connections.
Equiano gelding, tailed off in Newcastle AW novice last December on sole start for Mick Appleby. Possibly lost all chance when veering left at the start before pulling up three out on stable debut at Down Royal when last seen in November.
Failed to shine in six races on the Flat. Sent off at odds of 100/1 in a couple of initial spins over hurdles before running accordingly on both occasions. More needed.
Gelding by Kendargent out of a Azamour mare. Sole success in eight career starts on the Flat came in an AW contest in France over 1m4f. Not disgraced on hurdling debut at Limerick over Christmas but appears to have plenty to prove in this contest.
Full-brother to useful hurdler Gardens of Babylon, and a useful performer on Flat at up to 1¾m. Likely to improve on below-par effort on hurdling debut at Leopardstown over Christmas.
Winner of one of his 10 starts on the Flat the Camacho gelding has plenty to prove on the balance of his first couple of spins over hurdles since November.
Only modest form in five starts at up to 2m on the Flat, best effort when fourth in 1m4f Tipperary maiden. Pleasing effort on hurdling debut when second of 11 beaten 8L at Thurles earlier this month. Likely to improve.
Poor efforts on the Flat for Jack Davison this year before a dismal run on hurdling debut at Gowran Park in October pulling up following a host of mistakes before three out.
45-rated handicapper who struggled in six appearances on the Flat. Never a factor on hurdling introduction in a Punchestown 2m maiden at the end of last month. Looks a tall order.
Below-par 69-rated Flat handicapper for trainer Johnny Murtagh. Market likely to reveal expectations as the Garswood gelding makes a first appearance over hurdles.
Showed very little in five starts on the Flat last year before an encouraging effort on hurdling debut finishing fifth of 20 in a Punchestown 2m maiden at the end of last month. Not ruled pout in first time hood.
Scored three times on the Flat, with her last success coming over the extended 1m4f trip at Chester in August. Improvement can be anticipated on second start over hurdles for leading connections.
Nothing of note in three dismal displays on the Flat before finishing down the field when never a threat on hurdling debut in a Leopardstown 2m maiden on soft ground over Christmas. Appears to have a mountain to climb.
77-rated handicapper on the Flat for trainer Roger Charlton, hitting the frame in three of his last five starts on the level. Best watched on hurdling bow unless market vibes suggest otherwise.
Daughter of Kayf Tara out of a Verglas mare. Dam, French 1¼m winner, half-sister to fairly useful French hurdler Le Broadway a winner between 1m7f and 2m1½f. Market likely to be the best guide on hurdling introduction.
Below-par 45-rated handicapper on the Flat, beaten on all 12 career starts. Dam well beaten on sole start over hurdles. Watching brief on debut over timber.
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|Konitho
|4
|11-7
|8/1
|T: J P O'BrienJ: J J Slevin
Betting
Forecast
Millswyn (11/4), Battle Of Wills (10/3), Pepper'n Salt (9/2), Kendancer (5/1), Annie Pender (7/1), Cape Islay (12/1), Garrison Commander (14/1), Infuse (16/1), Its Theway Forward (50/1), Future Romance (66/1), Wildewood (66/1), Me Well (66/1), Van Meegeren (100/1), It's All Gucci (100/1), Jess's Corner (100/1), Muntahez (100/1), Wicklow Gale (100/1)
Verdict
- Pepper'n Salt
- Battle Of Wills
- Millswyn
