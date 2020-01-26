Meetings

13:10 Naas Sun 26 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Naas Racecourse Membership Maiden Hurdle
  • 1m 7f 180y, Yielding
  • 17 Runners
  • Winner€7,800.002nd€2,600.003rd€1,300.004th€650.005th€391.006th€260.00
  • Surface: Turf
1
Battle Of Wills131
411-7OR:
10/3
T: G ElliottJ: D N Russell

89-rated handicapper on the Flat for trainer James Tate but began to struggle a little towards the end of last season. Could be capable of having a say on debut for leading connections.


2
Garrison Commander11
411-7OR:
14/1
T: G ElliottJ: K M Donoghue

Regressive 64-race handicapper on the Flat for trainer Eve Johnson-Houghton. Not disgraced but plenty of improvement needed following his first couple of starts for current connections.


3
It's All Gucci85
411-7OR:
100/1
T: Gary McGillJ: Mr O McGill (7)

Equiano gelding, tailed off in Newcastle AW novice last December on sole start for Mick Appleby. Possibly lost all chance when veering left at the start before pulling up three out on stable debut at Down Royal when last seen in November.


4
Jess's Cornerh26
411-7OR:
100/1
T: T G McCourtJ: D J O'Keeffe

Failed to shine in six races on the Flat. Sent off at odds of 100/1 in a couple of initial spins over hurdles before running accordingly on both occasions. More needed.


5
Kendancer31
411-7OR:
5/1
T: C ByrnesJ: K J Brouder (3)

Gelding by Kendargent out of a Azamour mare. Sole success in eight career starts on the Flat came in an AW contest in France over 1m4f. Not disgraced on hurdling debut at Limerick over Christmas but appears to have plenty to prove in this contest.


6
Millswyn30
411-7OR:
11/4
T: J P O'BrienJ: J J Slevin

Full-brother to useful hurdler Gardens of Babylon, and a useful performer on Flat at up to 1¾m. Likely to improve on below-par effort on hurdling debut at Leopardstown over Christmas.


7
Muntahezh1,t30
411-7OR:
100/1
T: A A HowardJ: S D Torrens (7)

Winner of one of his 10 starts on the Flat the Camacho gelding has plenty to prove on the balance of his first couple of spins over hurdles since November.

Insights


8
Pepper'n Salt16
411-7OR:
9/2
T: G P CromwellJ: J M Moore

Only modest form in five starts at up to 2m on the Flat, best effort when fourth in 1m4f Tipperary maiden. Pleasing effort on hurdling debut when second of 11 beaten 8L at Thurles earlier this month. Likely to improve.


9
Van Meegeren113
411-7OR:
100/1
T: N SlevinJ: C J Orr (5)

Poor efforts on the Flat for Jack Davison this year before a dismal run on hurdling debut at Gowran Park in October pulling up following a host of mistakes before three out.


10
Wicklow Galeh26
411-7OR:
100/1
T: P MartinJ: J B Kane (5)

45-rated handicapper who struggled in six appearances on the Flat. Never a factor on hurdling introduction in a Punchestown 2m maiden at the end of last month. Looks a tall order.


11
Wildewood158
411-7OR:
66/1
T: P BreenJ: I J Power

Below-par 69-rated Flat handicapper for trainer Johnny Murtagh. Market likely to reveal expectations as the Garswood gelding makes a first appearance over hurdles.


12
Annie Penderh126
411-0OR:
7/1
T: J QueallyJ: D F O'Regan

Showed very little in five starts on the Flat last year before an encouraging effort on hurdling debut finishing fifth of 20 in a Punchestown 2m maiden at the end of last month. Not ruled pout in first time hood.

Insights


13
Cape Islay26
411-0OR:
12/1
T: H De BromheadJ: Rachael Blackmore

Scored three times on the Flat, with her last success coming over the extended 1m4f trip at Chester in August. Improvement can be anticipated on second start over hurdles for leading connections.


14
Future Romance30
411-0OR:
66/1
T: A A HowardJ: M P Walsh

Nothing of note in three dismal displays on the Flat before finishing down the field when never a threat on hurdling debut in a Leopardstown 2m maiden on soft ground over Christmas. Appears to have a mountain to climb.


15
Infuse155
411-0OR:
16/1
T: C A MurphyJ: L A McKenna (7)

77-rated handicapper on the Flat for trainer Roger Charlton, hitting the frame in three of his last five starts on the level. Best watched on hurdling bow unless market vibes suggest otherwise.


16
Its Theway Forward
411-0OR:
50/1
T: J P DempseyJ: L P Dempsey

Daughter of Kayf Tara out of a Verglas mare. Dam, French 1¼m winner, half-sister to fairly useful French hurdler Le Broadway a winner between 1m7f and 2m1½f. Market likely to be the best guide on hurdling introduction.


17
Me Well81
411-0OR:
66/1
T: R SweeneyJ: P T Enright

Below-par 45-rated handicapper on the Flat, beaten on all 12 career starts. Dam well beaten on sole start over hurdles. Watching brief on debut over timber.



Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
Konitho411-78/1
T: J P O'BrienJ: J J Slevin

Betting

Forecast

Millswyn (11/4), Battle Of Wills (10/3), Pepper'n Salt (9/2), Kendancer (5/1), Annie Pender (7/1), Cape Islay (12/1), Garrison Commander (14/1), Infuse (16/1), Its Theway Forward (50/1), Future Romance (66/1), Wildewood (66/1), Me Well (66/1), Van Meegeren (100/1), It's All Gucci (100/1), Jess's Corner (100/1), Muntahez (100/1), Wicklow Gale (100/1)

Verdict

PEPPER'N SALT can land the opening race of the day following an encouraging performance on hurdling debut when second of 11 beaten 8L at Thurles earlier this month. The Gavin Cromwell-trained gelding can hold off the attentions of the Gordon Elliott pair Battle Of Wills on stable debut and Garrison Commander. The Joseph O'Brien-trained Millswyn is likely to improve on his maiden hurdle debut at Leopardstown last month.
  1. Pepper'n Salt
  2. Battle Of Wills
  3. Millswyn

Video Replay

