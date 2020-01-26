Meetings
22:00 Gulfstream Sun 26 January 2020
2
(2)
Sayyaaf43
48-9OR: 109D
4/5
3
(3)
58-11OR: 99D
20/1
4
(4)
Sueno288
48-9OR: 103D
12/1
5
(5)
78-9OR: 116D
22/1
6
(6)
48-9OR: 106D
14/1
7
(7)
78-9OR: 110D
5/1
8
(8)
78-9OR: 103D
16/1
9
(9)
Sombeyay177
48-9OR: 104
4/1
10
(10)
High Ratio267
58-9OR:
14/1
Non-Runners
1
(1)
Create Again50
58-9OR: 105
T: Rasharn CrequeJ: Victor Lebron
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Sayyaaf (4/5), Sombeyay (4/1), Hay Dakota (5/1), Sueno (12/1), Proliferate (14/1), High Ratio (14/1), Create Again (15/1), Celebration (16/1), Westerland (20/1), Aquaphobia (22/1)
Next Race Off
23:54 Penn National
3
(3)
Uncle Archie
J: Inoel Beato
6
(6)
Rick's Surprise
J: David Cora
2
(2)
Swivel
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
7
(7)
Scurlin
J: Wilfredo Corujo
8
(8)
There He Goes
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
9
(9)
Ministersdontparty
J: Tyler Conner
1
(1)
Bright Blue
J: Jose Rojas
10
(10)
Night Spree
J: Maicol Inirio
4
(4)
The Accuser
J: Jacqueline Davis
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
