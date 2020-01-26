Meetings

22:00 Gulfstream Sun 26 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 10 - Allowance Optional Claiming
  • 7f 110y, Firm
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner$32,761.002nd$10,401.003rd$5,200.004th$3,640.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:22:06:40
2
(2)
Sayyaaf43
48-9OR: 109D
4/5
T: Chad BrownJ: Javier Castellano
3
(3)
Westerland26
58-11OR: 99D
20/1
T: Michael MakerJ: Jose Ortiz
4
(4)
Sueno288
48-9OR: 103D
12/1
T: Darrin MillerJ: John Velazquez
5
(5)
Aquaphobia45
78-9OR: 116D
22/1
T: Robert FalconeJ: Romero Maragh (5)
6
(6)
Proliferate22
48-9OR: 106D
14/1
T: Mark CasseJ: Chris Landeros
7
(7)
Hay Dakota78
78-9OR: 110D
5/1
T: Jason ServisJ: Irad Ortiz Jr
8
(8)
Celebration64
78-9OR: 103D
16/1
T: James TonerJ: Paco Lopez
9
(9)
Sombeyay177
48-9OR: 104
4/1
T: Todd PletcherJ: Luis Saez
10
(10)
High Ratio267
58-9OR:
14/1
T: Kiaran McLaughlinJ: J R Leparoux

Non-Runners

1
(1)
Create Again50
58-9OR: 105
T: Rasharn CrequeJ: Victor Lebron

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Sayyaaf (4/5), Sombeyay (4/1), Hay Dakota (5/1), Sueno (12/1), Proliferate (14/1), High Ratio (14/1), Create Again (15/1), Celebration (16/1), Westerland (20/1), Aquaphobia (22/1)

