Meetings

20:27 Gulfstream Sun 26 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 7 - Claiming
  • 6f 110y, Fast
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner$17,009.002nd$5,400.003rd$2,700.004th$1,890.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:20:34:06
1
(1)
Free To Fly35
48-9OR: 89
7/4
T: William DowningJ: Irad Ortiz Jr
2
(2)
Janet B Doesit All37
58-9OR: 90
5/1
T: Steven DwoskinJ: Jeffrey Sanchez
3
(3)
Crumb Bun38
48-9OR: 85BFD
9/4
T: Larry BatesJ: Luca Panici
4
(4)
Dana Grace38
48-9OR: 78D
16/1
T: Katherine RitvoJ: Luis Saez
5
(5)
Chutzpah149
58-9OR: 84
9/1
T: Michael LermanJ: Jairo Rendon
6
(6)
I'llmakeyousmile63
48-9OR: 80
5/1
T: Michael TomlinsonJ: Cristian Torres (5)
7
(7)
My Sebastiana16
48-9OR: 67D
22/1
T: Luis DucoJ: Marcos Meneses

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Free To Fly (7/4), Crumb Bun (9/4), Janet B Doesit All (5/1), I'llmakeyousmile (5/1), Chutzpah (9/1), Dana Grace (16/1), My Sebastiana (22/1)

