19:11 Gulfstream Sun 26 January 2020

  • Race 5 - Maiden Special Weight
  • 7f, Fast
  • 10 Runners
  • Winner$31,500.002nd$10,000.003rd$4,999.004th$3,501.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Winning time:-Off time:19:17:20
1
(1)
Starship Mallomar
38-8OR:
40/1
T: Steven DwoskinJ: Carlos Montalvo
2
(2)
Topo Grigio
38-8OR:
7/1
T: Todd PletcherJ: John Velazquez
3
(3)
Carefree Highway57
38-8OR: 57
22/1
T: Dale RomansJ: Javier Castellano
4
(4)
Girardi29
38-8OR: 83
4/1
T: John ServisJ: Jose Ortiz
6
(6)
Erv's Wench37
38-8OR: 71
22/1
T: Michael TomlinsonJ: Emisael Jaramillo
7
(7)
Testimonial56
38-8OR: 92
11/4
T: Kelly BreenJ: Paco Lopez
8
(8)
Spartanka50
38-8OR: 84
9/1
T: Michael MakerJ: Luis Saez
9
(9)
Pilot Episode
38-8OR:
7/1
T: Claude McgaugheyJ: Irad Ortiz Jr
10
(10)
Lucky Dime56
38-8OR: 83BF
2/1
T: William MottJ: J R Leparoux
11
(11)
Mylastfirstkiss144
38-8OR: 72BF
22/1
T: Peter WalderJ: Jose Bracho

Non-Runners

5
(5)
Sweden2
38-8OR: 63
T: Juan AlvaradoJ: Fanny Olsson

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

