  • Race 7 - Claiming
  • 5f 110y, Fast
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner$6,300.002nd$2,000.003rd$1,000.004th$700.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:23:46:21
1
(1)
Mesa Jones21
58-11OR: 76D
33/1
T: Gary GreinerJ: Pedro Flores
2
(2)
Intimidate21
58-11OR: 88BFD
4/1
T: Monty MeierJ: Kevin Krigger
3
(3)
Sierra Dance28
68-11OR: 88D
15/2
T: Quentin MillerJ: Silvio Amador
4
(4)
Royal Creed28
58-11OR: 88BFD
9/4
T: J BondeJ: Luis Reyes
5
(5)
Tuscan Warrior51
78-11OR: 90BFD
9/4
T: Dan MarkleJ: Ricardo Gonzalez
7
(7)
Gallant Heat28
68-11OR: 86D
12/1
T: Ed MogerJ: Alejandro Gomez
8
(8)
Zippy Groom21
58-11OR: 86D
5/1
T: Tim McCannaJ: William Iii Antongeorgi

Non-Runners

6
(6)
Candy Crew16
58-11OR: 93
T: Bill McLeanJ: Julien Couton

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Royal Creed (9/4), Tuscan Warrior (9/4), Candy Crew (3/1), Intimidate (4/1), Zippy Groom (5/1), Sierra Dance (15/2), Gallant Heat (12/1), Mesa Jones (33/1)

