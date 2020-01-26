Meetings

22:42 Golden Gate Fields Sun 26 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 5 - Maiden Special Weight
  • 1m 110y, Fast
  • 6 Runners
  • Winner$18,901.002nd$6,000.003rd$3,000.004th$2,100.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:22:47:32
1
(1)
Mulholland Highway21
38-8OR: 86
6/1
T: Neil DrysdaleJ: Alejandro Gomez
2
(2)
Thatsabadboy21
38-8OR: 85
20/1
T: Efrain MirandaJ: Cristobal Herrera
3
(3)
Mylittlerunaway22
38-3OR: 96
3/1
T: O JaureguiJ: Francisco Monroy
4
(4)
American Farmer21
38-8OR: 84
10/1
T: Steve ShermanJ: Ricardo Gonzalez
5
(5)
Bang For Your Buck43
38-8OR: 90
11/4
T: Jedd JosephsonJ: Frank Alvarado
6
(6)
A. P. Pharoah21
38-8OR: 88BF
13/8
T: Blaine WrightJ: Juan Hernandez

