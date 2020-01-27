Meetings

00:38 Golden Gate Fields Mon 27 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 9 - Claiming
  • 5f 110y, Fast
  • 8 Runners
  • Winner$6,552.002nd$2,080.003rd$1,040.004th$728.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:00:42:26
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(1)
Hope Wins240
58-11OR: 82BF
5/1
T: Quinn HoweyJ: Anne Sanguinetti
2
(2)
Live It Well14
48-11OR: 87BF
11/8
T: Isidro TamayoJ: Juan Hernandez
4
(4)
Tiz A Rule29
58-11OR: 71D
7/1
T: Ed MogerJ: Francisco Monroy
5
(5)
Circulodeganadoras21
48-11OR: 64D
7/1
T: Sergio LedezmaJ: Alejandro Gomez
6
(6)
Tapezoid21
58-11OR: 66D
33/1
T: Andrew NguyenJ: Francisco Duran
7
(7)
She's In Luck233
58-11OR: 79D
4/1
T: Reid FranceJ: Catalino Martinez
8
(8)
Ramoncita Light31
48-11OR: 73D
12/1
T: Efrain MirandaJ: Brayan Pena
10
(10)
Secretly Paranoide25
58-11OR: 71D
9/1
T: Ellen JacksonJ: Cristobal Herrera

Non-Runners

3
(3)
Waverly Way58
48-11OR: 74
T: Tim McCannaJ: William Iii Antongeorgi
9
(9)
Gothic Girl21
58-11OR: 72
T: Clifford DeLimaJ: Silvio Amador
11
(11)
English Empress14
48-11OR: 64
T: Steven SpechtJ: Frank Alvarado

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Live It Well (11/8), She's In Luck (4/1), Waverly Way (4/1), Hope Wins (5/1), Circulodeganadoras (7/1), Tiz A Rule (7/1), Secretly Paranoide (9/1), Ramoncita Light (12/1), Gothic Girl (20/1), English Empress (20/1), Tapezoid (33/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

23:54 Penn National
3
(3)
Uncle Archie
J: Inoel Beato
3/2
6
(6)
Rick's Surprise
J: David Cora
3/1
2
(2)
Swivel
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
3/1
7
(7)
Scurlin
J: Wilfredo Corujo
7/1
1
(1)
Bright Blue
J: Jose Rojas
8/1
10
(10)
Night Spree
J: Maicol Inirio
9/1
9
(9)
Ministersdontparty
J: Tyler Conner
9/1
4
(4)
The Accuser
J: Jacqueline Davis
12/1
8
(8)
There He Goes
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
25/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 9h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby