Meetings
00:38 Golden Gate Fields Mon 27 January 2020
1
(1)
Hope Wins240
58-11OR: 82BF
5/1
2
(2)
48-11OR: 87BF
11/8
4
(4)
58-11OR: 71D
7/1
5
(5)
48-11OR: 64D
7/1
6
(6)
Tapezoid21
58-11OR: 66D
33/1
7
(7)
58-11OR: 79D
4/1
8
(8)
48-11OR: 73D
12/1
10
(10)
58-11OR: 71D
9/1
Non-Runners
3
(3)
Waverly Way58
48-11OR: 74
T: Tim McCannaJ: William Iii Antongeorgi
9
(9)
Gothic Girl21
58-11OR: 72
T: Clifford DeLimaJ: Silvio Amador
11
(11)
English Empress14
48-11OR: 64
T: Steven SpechtJ: Frank Alvarado
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Live It Well (11/8), She's In Luck (4/1), Waverly Way (4/1), Hope Wins (5/1), Circulodeganadoras (7/1), Tiz A Rule (7/1), Secretly Paranoide (9/1), Ramoncita Light (12/1), Gothic Girl (20/1), English Empress (20/1), Tapezoid (33/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
23:54 Penn National
3
(3)
Uncle Archie
J: Inoel Beato
6
(6)
Rick's Surprise
J: David Cora
2
(2)
Swivel
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
7
(7)
Scurlin
J: Wilfredo Corujo
1
(1)
Bright Blue
J: Jose Rojas
10
(10)
Night Spree
J: Maicol Inirio
9
(9)
Ministersdontparty
J: Tyler Conner
4
(4)
The Accuser
J: Jacqueline Davis
8
(8)
There He Goes
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Most Followed