00:12 Golden Gate Fields Mon 27 January 2020

  • Race 8 - Claiming
  • 5f 110y, Fast
  • 8 Runners
  • Winner$11,340.002nd$3,600.003rd$1,799.004th$1,260.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Winning time:-Off time:00:16:30
1
(1)
Going Away Party23
58-11OR: 89D
16/1
T: Samuel CalvarioJ: Brayan Pena
2
(2)
Country Road21
88-11OR: 103D
10/1
T: Victor TrujilloJ: Alejandro Gomez
3
(3)
Saddle Bar28
48-11OR: 87D
7/2
T: R Hess JrJ: Kent Desormeaux
4
(4)
Elegant Tanner84
68-11OR: 100D
4/1
T: Jonathan WongJ: Juan Hernandez
5
(5)
Argosy Fleet21
58-11OR: 102D
5/1
T: Reid FranceJ: Catalino Martinez
6
(6)
Torpedo Away22
48-11OR: 97D
7/1
T: Tim McCannaJ: Kevin Krigger
7
(7)
Ruxin71
48-9OR: 95D
2/1
T: Ari HerbertsonJ: William Iii Antongeorgi
8
(8)
Older Brother112
58-11OR: 97D
20/1
T: Robert LucasJ: Jose Dominguez

Betting

Forecast

Ruxin (2/1), Saddle Bar (7/2), Elegant Tanner (4/1), Argosy Fleet (5/1), Torpedo Away (7/1), Country Road (10/1), Going Away Party (16/1), Older Brother (20/1)

