13:20 Fontwell Sun 26 January 2020
Opened her season with back-to-back wins. Her victories came at Wetherby (2m5½f) and Hexham (2m7½f) respectively. Failed in her hat-trick bid at Kelso (2m6½f) last time as she was pulled up after going off as the 2/1 favourite. One to think about.
Point-to-point winner who is still a maiden under Rules following five starts. He made his handicap debut at Taunton (3m) on his latest appearance, finishing eighth of 11. Has been eased 2lb. Others are preferred.
Was last successful over hurdles at Exeter (2m7f) in November 2018. Has been disappointing in his three outings so far this season. Came back seventh of 11 on his latest attempt at Linfield (2m3½f). Is 3lb lower in the weights now. Needs to improve.
Her sole success over hurdles came at Southwell (1m7½f) in December 2016. Has failed to finish on her last two starts, including latest at Plumpton (2m3½f) where she was pulled up. Down to a new a career low mark so shouldn't be discounted.
Scored over this C&D 12 months ago but has been unable to follow that up in five attempts since. He was pulled up last time at Lingfield (2m7f). Stepping down in trip here which should help. Others appeal more.
Went close to success over this C&D on his penultimate start as he finished second of 16, beaten by 5L. Was unable to build upon that at Plumpton (2m4½f) earlier this month when he came back fifth of 15. One to think about off this mark.
Yet to score in 12 attempts. Was only ½L away two runs ago over this C&D. Finished a long way down the field on his latest outing over this C&D. This will be his opening appearance for his new yard. Not one to ignore.
A point-to-point who came very close to her first victory under Rules on her latest outing when she was second of 10 at Taunton (3m), beaten by a short-head. Is stepping down in trip now. One to consider.
Prevailed over this C&D by 5L in a 16 runner field on his latest outing for the second success of his career. Has been raised 7lb in the weights for that victory but he has a great chance of following it up.
0-5 on the track so far. Has been well beaten on all three of his starts since switching to the UK, including last time at Hereford (2m5½f) when he was ninth of 10 after going off at 33/1. Needs to improve on his handicap debut.
Still looking for her opening success after 16 runs. Finished second on a couple of occasions earlier this season. Had just one horse behind her last time though in a nine runner field at Ascot (2m7½f). Will need to produce more.
Was successful at Hereford (3m1½f) two starts ago in a 10 runner field by ¾L. Failed to follow that up at Lingfield (2m7f) last time out as she was pulled up. One for the shortlist as she looks to bounce back.
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|Sheila's Fancy
|5
|11-6
|33/1
|T: M J AttwaterJ: J E Moore
Betting
Forecast
Project Mars (5/2), Jimmy (11/2), No Trumps (11/2), The Premier Celtic (6/1), Mole Trap (7/1), We'llcwhathappens (8/1), Caspers Court (16/1), Norse Legend (18/1), Ruby Yeats (25/1), Sheila's Fancy (25/1), Firenzo (33/1), Our Nest Egg (50/1)
Verdict
- Jimmy
- We'llcwhathappens
- Mole Trap
