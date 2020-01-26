Verdict

Jimmy We'llcwhathappens Mole Trap

can follow up from his success over this C&D last month to defy his 7lb rise in the weights. He knows this course very well and looks to be back to form now.was only a short-head away last time at Taunton and over this shorter trip is likely to be in contention at the finish again, whilecan bounce back from her latest effort at Lingfield to fill up the placings.