13:20 Fontwell Sun 26 January 2020

  • Paul Humes Memorial Handicap Hurdle (Div 1) (Class 4)
  • 2m 5f 164y, Soft (Good to Soft in Places)
  • 12 Runners
  • Winner£3,769.002nd£1,107.003rd£553.004th£450.005th£450.006th£450.007th£450.008th£450.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:5m 52.95sOff time:13:20:22
1
No Trumps49
611-12OR: 105BF
11/2
T: C E LongsdonJ: Paul O'Brien (3)

Opened her season with back-to-back wins. Her victories came at Wetherby (2m5½f) and Hexham (2m7½f) respectively. Failed in her hat-trick bid at Kelso (2m6½f) last time as she was pulled up after going off as the 2/1 favourite. One to think about.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Caspers Court59
611-11OR: 104
16/1
T: Kayley WoollacottJ: H Cobden

Point-to-point winner who is still a maiden under Rules following five starts. He made his handicap debut at Taunton (3m) on his latest appearance, finishing eighth of 11. Has been eased 2lb. Others are preferred.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Norse Legendp54
911-10OR: 103
18/1
T: C L TizzardJ: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.

Was last successful over hurdles at Exeter (2m7f) in November 2018. Has been disappointing in his three outings so far this season. Came back seventh of 11 on his latest attempt at Linfield (2m3½f). Is 3lb lower in the weights now. Needs to improve.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Ruby Yeats21
911-9OR: 102BF
25/1
T: G L MooreJ: Joshua Moore

Her sole success over hurdles came at Southwell (1m7½f) in December 2016. Has failed to finish on her last two starts, including latest at Plumpton (2m3½f) where she was pulled up. Down to a new a career low mark so shouldn't be discounted.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Sheila's Fancy19
611-5OR: 98CD
25/1
T: M J AttwaterJ: M Goldstein

Scored over this C&D 12 months ago but has been unable to follow that up in five attempts since. He was pulled up last time at Lingfield (2m7f). Stepping down in trip here which should help. Others appeal more.

Last RunWatch last race
6
The Premier Celticp21
711-4OR: 97
6/1
T: P PhelanJ: Sean Houlihan (3)

Went close to success over this C&D on his penultimate start as he finished second of 16, beaten by 5L. Was unable to build upon that at Plumpton (2m4½f) earlier this month when he came back fifth of 15. One to think about off this mark.

Last RunWatch last race
7
Project Marsp627
811-2OR: 95
5/2
T: F O'BrienJ: P J Brennan

Yet to score in 12 attempts. Was only ½L away two runs ago over this C&D. Finished a long way down the field on his latest outing over this C&D. This will be his opening appearance for his new yard. Not one to ignore.

Last RunWatch last race
8
We'llcwhathappens45
710-13OR: 92
8/1
T: R RoweJ: N F Houlihan (7)

A point-to-point who came very close to her first victory under Rules on her latest outing when she was second of 10 at Taunton (3m), beaten by a short-head. Is stepping down in trip now. One to consider.

Last RunWatch last race
9
Jimmyp47
710-13OR: 92CD
11/2
T: C GordonJ: Tom Cannon

Prevailed over this C&D by 5L in a 16 runner field on his latest outing for the second success of his career. Has been raised 7lb in the weights for that victory but he has a great chance of following it up.

Last RunWatch last race
10
Firenzo38
510-12OR: 91
33/1
T: R WalfordJ: Stan Sheppard

0-5 on the track so far. Has been well beaten on all three of his starts since switching to the UK, including last time at Hereford (2m5½f) when he was ninth of 10 after going off at 33/1. Needs to improve on his handicap debut.

Last RunWatch last race
11
Our Nest Eggh,t36
710-10OR: 89
50/1
T: P HendersonJ: T J O'Brien

Still looking for her opening success after 16 runs. Finished second on a couple of occasions earlier this season. Had just one horse behind her last time though in a nine runner field at Ascot (2m7½f). Will need to produce more.

Last RunWatch last race
12
Mole Trap13
910-1OR: 80
7/1
T: Nicky MartinJ: J E Moore

Was successful at Hereford (3m1½f) two starts ago in a 10 runner field by ¾L. Failed to follow that up at Lingfield (2m7f) last time out as she was pulled up. One for the shortlist as she looks to bounce back.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
Sheila's Fancy511-633/1
T: M J AttwaterJ: J E Moore

Betting

Forecast

Project Mars (5/2), Jimmy (11/2), No Trumps (11/2), The Premier Celtic (6/1), Mole Trap (7/1), We'llcwhathappens (8/1), Caspers Court (16/1), Norse Legend (18/1), Ruby Yeats (25/1), Sheila's Fancy (25/1), Firenzo (33/1), Our Nest Egg (50/1)

Verdict

JIMMY can follow up from his success over this C&D last month to defy his 7lb rise in the weights. He knows this course very well and looks to be back to form now. We'llcwhathappens was only a short-head away last time at Taunton and over this shorter trip is likely to be in contention at the finish again, while Mole Trap can bounce back from her latest effort at Lingfield to fill up the placings.
  1. Jimmy
  2. We'llcwhathappens
  3. Mole Trap

Video Replay

