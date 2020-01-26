13:50 Fontwell Sun 26 January 2020
Scored over this C&D in April 2018 but has not added to his tally in three runs since. Was pulled up on his latest attempt at Plumpton (3m1½f). Stepping down in trip now. Needs to improve on recent form.
Both of his two wins have come at this track. He has hit the frame here on a couple of occasions earlier in the season. Could only finish seventh of nine last time at this course (2m1½f). Going up in trip. Big player off this mark.
Was on for a hat-trick bid at Warwick (2m5f) on his latest outing following two C&D victories. He wasn't able to make it three wins on the spin as he was pulled up in the 18 runner field. One to consider on his return to this course.
His last success came 12 months ago at Kempton (2m5f). Has been well held on his latest four starts, including his most recent effort when he was fourth of eight at Lingfield (2m3½f). Back to his last winning mark now. Can't ignore.
A winner on the Flat but has yet to break her maiden over hurdles in three attempts so far. She was 12th of 16 on the Flat at Lingfield (1m4f) on the AW last time. Set for her handicap debut over hurdles here. Needs to improve.
Has prevailed in a point-to-point but has been a long way down the field in her three starts under Rules. She came home sixth of 15 on her latest effort at Chepstow (2m3½f). Will have to produce more.
Remains a maiden after nine starts. Was fourth of nine on her penultimate outing at Bangor (2m7f). Could only finish seventh of nine last time over this C&D. Has been eased 5lb which puts her in with each-way claims.
Has finished second on three of her last four appearances. She came back sixth of 13 on her latest run at Uttoxeter (2m4f). Looking for her first success since May 2016. Worth consideration.
Veteran who prevailed three starts ago over fences. Was a long way off the winner on his latest run when he was fifth of seven over fences at Market Rasen (2m5½f). Not one to rule out from this mark on his switch to hurdles.
His last success was over this C&D back in October 2018. Came home ninth of 12 over fences at Taunton (2m7f) on his most recent appearance. Has been eased 5lb to a new career low mark. One for the shortlist.
Non-Runners
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
Fenlons Court (9/4), Good News (10/3), Lee Side Lady (5/1), King Cool (7/1), Hier Encore (11/1), Fu Fu (12/1), Mab Dab (12/1), Tipalong Tyler (20/1), Bright Saffron (20/1), Mr Fitzroy (20/1), Invicta Lake (28/1)
Verdict
- Hier Encore
- Good News
- Fenlons Court
