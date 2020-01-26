Meetings

13:50 Fontwell Sun 26 January 2020

  • Paul Humes Memorial Handicap Hurdle (Div 2) (Class 4)
  • 2m 5f 164y, Soft (Good to Soft in Places)
  • 10 Runners
  • Winner£3,769.002nd£1,107.003rd£553.004th£450.005th£450.006th£450.007th£450.008th£450.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:5m 57.0sOff time:13:50:30
1
Mab Dab83
911-12OR: 104CD
12/1
T: Mrs L C JewellJ: Tom Cannon

Scored over this C&D in April 2018 but has not added to his tally in three runs since. Was pulled up on his latest attempt at Plumpton (3m1½f). Stepping down in trip now. Needs to improve on recent form.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Hier Encore31
811-11OR: 103C
11/1
T: N DungerJ: Harry Teal (5)

Both of his two wins have come at this track. He has hit the frame here on a couple of occasions earlier in the season. Could only finish seventh of nine last time at this course (2m1½f). Going up in trip. Big player off this mark.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Good News45
811-10OR: 102CD
10/3
T: Mrs L RichardsJ: Rex Dingle (3)

Was on for a hat-trick bid at Warwick (2m5f) on his latest outing following two C&D victories. He wasn't able to make it three wins on the spin as he was pulled up in the 18 runner field. One to consider on his return to this course.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
4
King Coolb75
911-8OR: 100C
7/1
T: G L MooreJ: Joshua Moore

His last success came 12 months ago at Kempton (2m5f). Has been well held on his latest four starts, including his most recent effort when he was fourth of eight at Lingfield (2m3½f). Back to his last winning mark now. Can't ignore.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Bright Saffronp36
511-5OR: 97
20/1
T: Clare HobsonJ: J McGrath

A winner on the Flat but has yet to break her maiden over hurdles in three attempts so far. She was 12th of 16 on the Flat at Lingfield (1m4f) on the AW last time. Set for her handicap debut over hurdles here. Needs to improve.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Tipalong Tyler50
611-3OR: 95
20/1
T: Kayley WoollacottJ: M G Nolan

Has prevailed in a point-to-point but has been a long way down the field in her three starts under Rules. She came home sixth of 15 on her latest effort at Chepstow (2m3½f). Will have to produce more.

Last RunWatch last race
7
Fu Fu31
711-1OR: 93
12/1
T: R WalfordJ: James Bowen

Remains a maiden after nine starts. Was fourth of nine on her penultimate outing at Bangor (2m7f). Could only finish seventh of nine last time over this C&D. Has been eased 5lb which puts her in with each-way claims.

Last RunWatch last race
8
Lee Side Ladyp221
1011-0OR: 92C
5/1
T: N P MulhollandJ: Miss Millie Wonnacott (7)

Has finished second on three of her last four appearances. She came back sixth of 13 on her latest run at Uttoxeter (2m4f). Looking for her first success since May 2016. Worth consideration.

Last RunWatch last race
9
Invicta Lakeb,t1312
1310-13OR: 91CD
28/1
T: Miss S SmithJ: P J Brennan

Veteran who prevailed three starts ago over fences. Was a long way off the winner on his latest run when he was fifth of seven over fences at Market Rasen (2m5½f). Not one to rule out from this mark on his switch to hurdles.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
10
Fenlons Court45
810-13OR: 91CD
9/4
T: J W MullinsJ: Page Fuller (3)

His last success was over this C&D back in October 2018. Came home ninth of 12 over fences at Taunton (2m7f) on his most recent appearance. Has been eased 5lb to a new career low mark. One for the shortlist.

Last RunWatch last race

Non-Runners

11
Mr Fitzroy19
1010-9OR: 87
T: Miss J S DavisJ: J M Davies

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Fenlons Court (9/4), Good News (10/3), Lee Side Lady (5/1), King Cool (7/1), Hier Encore (11/1), Fu Fu (12/1), Mab Dab (12/1), Tipalong Tyler (20/1), Bright Saffron (20/1), Mr Fitzroy (20/1), Invicta Lake (28/1)

Verdict

HIER ENCORE has gone close on a couple of occasions at this course this season and over this longer trip than his latest effort, he can prevail for his opening success of the campaign. Good News failed in his hat-trick attempt at Warwick last time but on his return to this winning C&D, he is likely to perform much better, while Fenlons Court has been eased 5lb to a mark which should give him a great chance of finishing in the placings.
  1. Hier Encore
  2. Good News
  3. Fenlons Court

Video Replay

