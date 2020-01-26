Meetings

21:24 Aqueduct Sun 26 January 2020

  • Race 8 - Maiden Claiming
  • 6f 110y, Sloppy
  • 6 Runners
  • Winner$20,791.002nd$6,599.003rd$3,300.004th$2,310.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Winning time:-Off time:21:24:32
3
(3)
Pirelli Tower428
58-10OR: 85BF
9/2
T: Robert FalconeJ: Joey Martinez
4
(4)
Blessed Honour26
58-10OR: 50
50/1
T: Ricardo LegallJ: Oscar Gomez
5
(5)
Talespin15
48-10OR: 68
10/1
T: Gary SciaccaJ: Julio Correa (5)
8
(8)
Implied Volatility9
48-10OR: 73BF
11/4
T: R RodriguezJ: Jorge Vargas Jr
9
(9)
Gratto Swing26
48-10OR: 55
13/2
T: Gaston GrantJ: Dalton Brown
10
(10)
Hudson Overpass26
48-10OR: 86BF
1/1
T: Bruce GrossmanJ: Luis Cardenas (10)

Non-Runners

1
(1)
Da Berg26
48-10OR: 67
T: John KimmelJ: Benjamin Hernandez
2
(2)
Lorcan26
48-10OR: 65
T: Bruce LevineJ: Kendrick Carmouche
6
(6)
Apex Predator15
48-10OR: 54
T: Mitchell FriedmanJ: Dylan Davis
7
(7)
Alert The Media60
48-10OR: 61
T: Stacy MachizJ: Eric Cancel

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Hudson Overpass (1/1), Implied Volatility (11/4), Apex Predator (7/2), Pirelli Tower (9/2), Gratto Swing (13/2), Da Berg (8/1), Talespin (10/1), Lorcan (12/1), Alert The Media (20/1), Blessed Honour (50/1)

