Meetings

17:45 Vincennes Sat 25 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Prix Offshore Dream - Monte
  • 1m 6f 36y, Standard
  • 8 Runners
  • Winner€32,760.002nd€10,401.003rd€5,200.004th€3,640.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:17:56:11
1
Brise Des Noels30
98-9OR:
40/1
T: J DubreilJ: Mlle G Godard
2
Baradja De Nesle19
98-9OR:
18/1
T: M TourteauJ: Bastien Joseph
3
Babette De Bannes36
98-13OR:
15/2
T: H SionneauJ: M Tijou
4
Belle D'hermes36
98-13OR:
20/1
T: C H HamelJ: F Guerineau
5
Calypso Vinoir21
88-13OR:
4/1
T: G CurensJ: Mlle Ch Callico
6
Celinia Du Pont21
88-9OR:
9/1
T: L Cl AbrivardJ: G Lenain
7
Chacha De Gontier21
88-13OR:
4/6
T: J MarmionJ: A Voisin
8
Comedy Jet30
88-9OR:
9/1
T: L RoelensJ: K Petitjean

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Chacha De Gontier (4/6), Calypso Vinoir (4/1), Babette De Bannes (15/2), Celinia Du Pont (9/1), Comedy Jet (9/1), Baradja De Nesle (18/1), Belle D'hermes (20/1), Brise Des Noels (40/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

23:54 Penn National
3
(3)
Uncle Archie
J: Inoel Beato
3/2
6
(6)
Rick's Surprise
J: David Cora
3/1
2
(2)
Swivel
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
3/1
7
(7)
Scurlin
J: Wilfredo Corujo
7/1
1
(1)
Bright Blue
J: Jose Rojas
8/1
10
(10)
Night Spree
J: Maicol Inirio
9/1
9
(9)
Ministersdontparty
J: Tyler Conner
9/1
4
(4)
The Accuser
J: Jacqueline Davis
12/1
8
(8)
There He Goes
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
25/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 9h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
All Racing Tips
