17:10 Vincennes Sat 25 January 2020

  • Coupe D'Europe Des Amateurs - Attele
  • 1m 2f 96y, Standard
  • 15 Runners
  • Winner€8,820.002nd€2,800.003rd€1,399.004th€981.00
  • Surface: Turf
Result amended following stewards enquiry

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:17:22:44
1
(1)
Jet Voice27
90-0OR:
11/2
T: R BerghJ: J Preining Jr
2
(2)
Terribile Gso29
80-0OR:
5/1
T: S GuaratoJ: J Zahra
3
(3)
Ultimaluna Grif1201
70-0OR:
4/1
T: Vitale CiotolaJ: P Van Pollaert
4
(4)
Blumberg Delo45
90-0OR:
80/1
T: A J MollemaJ: L Farina
6
(6)
Banjo Charentais7
90-0OR:
80/1
T: D CordeauJ: G Aqa
7
(7)
Vasterbo Hard Cash16
80-0OR:
5/4
T: B GoopJ: S Gedaschko
8
(8)
Bellagio8
90-0OR:
50/1
T: S T ProvoostJ: V Varygin
9
(9)
Staro Ivy League60
90-0OR:
14/1
T: R KuiperJ: Mme J Raisanen
10
(10)
Caroline De Firfol60
80-0OR:
66/1
T: S T ProvoostJ: J Carreras Pallicer
11
(11)
Ballerine Sissi19
90-0OR:
100/1
T: S T ProvoostJ: Bojan Kecenovic
12
(12)
Bella De La Basle6
90-0OR:
10/1
T: P HawasJ: Mlle S Blanchetiere
13
(13)
M.t.james
90-0OR:
33/1
T: B GoopJ: Mme S Stolker
14
(14)
Uppohoppa12
70-0OR:
10/1
T: Pasi AikioJ: M Holmstedt
15
(15)
Ticket To Ride28
80-0OR:
40/1
T: Vitale CiotolaJ: M Andreasen
16
(16)
Be King14
90-0OR:
80/1
T: S T ProvoostJ: N Quigley

Non-Runners

5
(5)
Juvels Boy17
90-0OR: -
T: B GoopJ: Mme B Aebischer

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Vasterbo Hard Cash (5/4), Ultimaluna Grif (4/1), Terribile Gso (5/1), Juvels Boy (5/1), Jet Voice (11/2), Uppohoppa (10/1), Bella De La Basle (10/1), Staro Ivy League (14/1), M.t.james (33/1), Ticket To Ride (40/1), Bellagio (50/1), Caroline De Firfol (66/1), Be King (80/1), Banjo Charentais (80/1), Blumberg Delo (80/1), Ballerine Sissi (100/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

