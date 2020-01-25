17:10 Vincennes Sat 25 January 2020
Non-Runners
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
Vasterbo Hard Cash (5/4), Ultimaluna Grif (4/1), Terribile Gso (5/1), Juvels Boy (5/1), Jet Voice (11/2), Uppohoppa (10/1), Bella De La Basle (10/1), Staro Ivy League (14/1), M.t.james (33/1), Ticket To Ride (40/1), Bellagio (50/1), Caroline De Firfol (66/1), Be King (80/1), Banjo Charentais (80/1), Blumberg Delo (80/1), Ballerine Sissi (100/1)
Next Race Off
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.