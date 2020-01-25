Meetings
15:25 Vincennes Sat 25 January 2020
1
50-0OR:
100/1
2
50-0OR:
18/1
3
50-0OR:
7/1
4
50-0OR:
66/1
5
50-0OR:
28/1
6
50-0OR:
7/1
7
50-0OR:
25/1
8
50-0OR:
28/1
9
50-0OR:
11/4
10
50-0OR:
7/4
11
50-0OR:
12/1
13
50-0OR:
9/2
Non-Runners
12
Fleur De Baffais21
50-0OR: -
T: J P ThomainJ: D Thomain
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Felicia De Bess (7/4), Flower Ball (11/4), Fleur De Baffais (4/1), Feria D'Anama (9/2), France America (7/1), Fulmida (7/1), Fusion Merite (12/1), Felina (18/1), Fancy Turgot (25/1), Flore Merite (28/1), Fleur De Larre (28/1), Fine Perle Du Gite (66/1), Frise Pont Vautier (100/1)
