Meetings

15:25 Vincennes Sat 25 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Prix Varenne - Attele
  • 1m 6f 36y, Standard
  • 12 Runners
  • Winner€23,940.002nd€7,600.003rd€3,800.004th€2,660.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:15:33:02
1
Frise Pont Vautier64
50-0OR:
100/1
T: A LindqvistJ: J ch Piton
2
Felina6
50-0OR:
18/1
T: M MottierJ: M Mottier
3
Fulmida6
50-0OR:
7/1
T: A G MaillardJ: E Raffin
4
Fine Perle Du Gite6
50-0OR:
66/1
T: R BaretteJ: J Ph Monclin
5
Flore Merite6
50-0OR:
28/1
T: F LeblancJ: A Lamy
6
France America10
50-0OR:
7/1
T: T Le BellerJ: T Le Beller
7
Fancy Turgot6
50-0OR:
25/1
T: S RogerJ: F Ouvrie
8
Fleur De Larre21
50-0OR:
28/1
T: S LeblondJ: F Lecanu
9
Flower Ball21
50-0OR:
11/4
T: Etienne DuboisJ: J M Bazire
10
Felicia De Bess27
50-0OR:
7/4
T: K ThonnerieuxJ: Y Lebourgeois
11
Fusion Merite21
50-0OR:
12/1
T: K VandemoorteleJ: G Gelormini
13
Feria D'Anama28
50-0OR:
9/2
T: J DubreilJ: M Abrivard

Non-Runners

12
Fleur De Baffais21
50-0OR: -
T: J P ThomainJ: D Thomain

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Felicia De Bess (7/4), Flower Ball (11/4), Fleur De Baffais (4/1), Feria D'Anama (9/2), France America (7/1), Fulmida (7/1), Fusion Merite (12/1), Felina (18/1), Fancy Turgot (25/1), Flore Merite (28/1), Fleur De Larre (28/1), Fine Perle Du Gite (66/1), Frise Pont Vautier (100/1)

