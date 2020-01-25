Meetings

14:50 Vincennes Sat 25 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Prix Ready Cash - Attele
  • 1m 6f 36y, Standard
  • 13 Runners
  • Winner€31,500.002nd€10,000.003rd€5,000.004th€3,500.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:14:57:23
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
Eberton7
60-0OR:
20/1
T: J GuelpaJ: J Guelpa
2
Vastaz Font Mil
60-0OR:
11/1
T: P H BillardJ: D Thomain
3
Volver As25
60-0OR:
2/1
T: P H BillardJ: F Nivard
4
Captain Morgan25
60-0OR:
33/1
T: P H BillardJ: Y Lorin
5
Elorius De Guez21
60-0OR:
28/1
T: J M BazireJ: A Abrivard
6
Harran Boko
60-0OR:
11/2
T: C LugauerJ: M Elias
7
Eclat Des Noix11
60-0OR:
7/1
T: L LerenardJ: M Abrivard
8
Vaprio
60-0OR:
10/1
T: A GocciadoroJ: Rene Legati
9
Equinoxe7
60-0OR:
4/1
T: J BruneauJ: J Ph Monclin
10
Vanvitelli36
60-0OR:
18/1
T: H K EhlertJ: R Vecchione
12
Elegant Tilly32
60-0OR:
9/1
T: F LeblancJ: A Barrier
13
Elvis D'Evron72
60-0OR:
16/1
T: S GuaratoJ: E Raffin
14
Eveil Du Chatelet12
60-0OR:
80/1
T: J M BazireJ: G Horrach Vidal

Non-Runners

11
Prosperous22
70-0OR: -
T: H GriftJ: D Locqueneux

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Volver As (2/1), Equinoxe (4/1), Harran Boko (11/2), Eclat Des Noix (7/1), Prosperous (7/1), Elegant Tilly (9/1), Vaprio (10/1), Vastaz Font Mil (11/1), Elvis D'Evron (16/1), Vanvitelli (18/1), Eberton (20/1), Elorius De Guez (28/1), Captain Morgan (33/1), Eveil Du Chatelet (80/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

23:54 Penn National
3
(3)
Uncle Archie
J: Inoel Beato
3/2
6
(6)
Rick's Surprise
J: David Cora
3/1
2
(2)
Swivel
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
3/1
7
(7)
Scurlin
J: Wilfredo Corujo
7/1
1
(1)
Bright Blue
J: Jose Rojas
8/1
10
(10)
Night Spree
J: Maicol Inirio
9/1
9
(9)
Ministersdontparty
J: Tyler Conner
9/1
4
(4)
The Accuser
J: Jacqueline Davis
12/1
8
(8)
There He Goes
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
25/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 9h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby