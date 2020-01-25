Meetings

14:15 Vincennes Sat 25 January 2020

  • Prix Du Luxembourg - Attele
  • 1m 2f 96y, Standard
  • 14 Runners
  • Winner€63,000.002nd€20,000.003rd€10,000.004th€7,000.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:14:21:40
1
(1)
Eridan20
60-0OR:
28/1
T: S GuaratoJ: D Thomain
2
(2)
Valokaja Hindo14
90-0OR:
10/1
T: J M BazireJ: Ch Martens
3
(3)
Dorgos De Guez14
70-0OR:
5/6
T: J M BazireJ: J M Bazire
4
(4)
Anzi Des Liards7
100-0OR:
14/1
T: R DerieuxJ: R Derieux
5
(5)
Shadow Gar363
90-0OR:
33/1
T: J RiordanJ: P Gubellini
6
(6)
Earl Simon16
60-0OR:
15/2
T: J NiskanenJ: F Ouvrie
7
(7)
Detroit Castelets13
70-0OR:
13/2
T: J L DersoirJ: M Abrivard
8
(8)
Mindyourvalue W.f.14
70-0OR:
13/2
T: R BerghJ: B Goop
9
(9)
Tessy D'ete14
80-0OR:
12/1
T: P H BillardJ: F Nivard
10
(10)
Orlando Jet20
70-0OR:
40/1
T: R HallerJ: R Haller
11
(11)
Cobra Bleu35
80-0OR:
100/1
T: P VercruysseJ: P Vercruysse
12
(12)
Estola13
60-0OR:
50/1
T: E RuaultJ: Y Lebourgeois
13
(13)
Black Jack From13
90-0OR:
80/1
T: G GillotJ: G Gillot
14
(14)
Belle Louise Mabon13
90-0OR:
25/1
T: Y DreuxJ: E Raffin

Betting

Forecast

Dorgos De Guez (5/6), Mindyourvalue W.f. (13/2), Detroit Castelets (13/2), Earl Simon (15/2), Valokaja Hindo (10/1), Tessy D'ete (12/1), Anzi Des Liards (14/1), Belle Louise Mabon (25/1), Eridan (28/1), Shadow Gar (33/1), Orlando Jet (40/1), Estola (50/1), Black Jack From (80/1), Cobra Bleu (100/1)

