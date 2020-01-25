Meetings
14:15 Vincennes Sat 25 January 2020
1
(1)
Eridan20
60-0OR:
28/1
2
(2)
90-0OR:
10/1
3
(3)
70-0OR:
5/6
4
(4)
100-0OR:
14/1
5
(5)
Shadow Gar363
90-0OR:
33/1
6
(6)
60-0OR:
15/2
7
(7)
70-0OR:
13/2
8
(8)
70-0OR:
13/2
9
(9)
80-0OR:
12/1
10
(10)
70-0OR:
40/1
11
(11)
80-0OR:
100/1
12
(12)
Estola13
60-0OR:
50/1
13
(13)
90-0OR:
80/1
14
(14)
90-0OR:
25/1
Betting
Forecast
Dorgos De Guez (5/6), Mindyourvalue W.f. (13/2), Detroit Castelets (13/2), Earl Simon (15/2), Valokaja Hindo (10/1), Tessy D'ete (12/1), Anzi Des Liards (14/1), Belle Louise Mabon (25/1), Eridan (28/1), Shadow Gar (33/1), Orlando Jet (40/1), Estola (50/1), Black Jack From (80/1), Cobra Bleu (100/1)
23:54 Penn National
3
(3)
Uncle Archie
J: Inoel Beato
6
(6)
Rick's Surprise
J: David Cora
2
(2)
Swivel
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
7
(7)
Scurlin
J: Wilfredo Corujo
1
(1)
Bright Blue
J: Jose Rojas
10
(10)
Night Spree
J: Maicol Inirio
9
(9)
Ministersdontparty
J: Tyler Conner
4
(4)
The Accuser
J: Jacqueline Davis
8
(8)
There He Goes
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
