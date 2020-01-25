Meetings

16:15 Uttoxeter Sat 25 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Le Shark Clothing Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle (Class 4)
  • 1m 7f 168y, Heavy (Soft in places)
  • 8 Runners
  • Winner£3,769.002nd£1,107.003rd£553.004th£350.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:4m 21.1sOff time:16:16:48
1
Main Facth3(ex 7)
712-4OR: 104D
10/11
T: D PipeJ: Ben Hicks (7)

Dual winner in the past for Dianne Sayer and improved again for this yard, following good third behind a pair of subsequent winners prior to winning with a bit in hand at Warwick on Wednesday. 7lb claimer offsets his penalty and clear chance again.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Dalamant58
911-12OR: 105D
20/1
T: Miss R CurtisJ: Lorcan Williams

Looked a nice prospect in 2017 for Neil Mulholland but form has been very patchy of late and no promise on Ffos Las comeback in November. Stable now in better form which offers some hope.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
3
Comber Millt25
811-9OR: 102CD
12/1
T: A RalphJ: Harry Teal

Front-runner who has won twice at this track and last run can be ignored as he simply doesn't like fences. Happier now back over hurdles and not without a chance if able to get his own way out in front.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Minella Fiveo9
1211-5OR: 98CD
20/1
T: Mrs S J SmithJ: Sam Coltherd (3)

In good heart at this time last year but has gone off the boil and although he has dropped in the weights, hasn't looked as though his return to winning form is near.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
5
Out On The Tear36
611-5OR: 98CD
3/1
T: Sam AllwoodJ: Charlie Price

Overcame a last flight blunder to get off the mark over C&D a month ago having benefited from the switch to more patient tactics. 6lb rise is fair and should have more to offer for a yard going well.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
6
Bingo D'Olivateh35
911-4OR: 97D
6/1
T: J EwartJ: Danny McMenamin

Stepped up on Hexham comeback run when chasing home an in-form rival at Newcastle since. Fully capable of a bold show but others have fewer miles on the clock and needs to take another step forward.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
8
City Never Sleepst507
811-0OR: 93
16/1
T: M KeighleyJ: Patrick Cowley (3)

Fair second in a first-time tongue-tie after a break last time but off for another 16 months since then so clearly difficult to keep sound and needs to return in the best of form to take this.

Last RunWatch last race
9
Finvarrah,t40
510-13OR: 92
50/1
T: Evan WilliamsJ: Mitchell Bastyan (3)

Poor form since going hurdling and too keen on handicap debut last time once again shaping like a non-stayer. Not hard to look elsewhere.

Last RunWatch last race

Non-Runners

7
All Good Things25
811-1OR: 94
T: M SheppardJ: Stan Sheppard

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
The Crazed Moon712-011/4
T: Henry OliverJ: Jason Dixon

Betting

Forecast

Main Fact (10/11), Out On The Tear (3/1), Bingo D'Olivate (6/1), All Good Things (6/1), Comber Mill (12/1), City Never Sleeps (16/1), Dalaman (20/1), Minella Fiveo (20/1), Finvarra (50/1)

Verdict

Much depends on whether MAIN FACT will be able to run up to his best making a very quick turn around after winning at Warwick on Wednesday and a repeat should be good enough. If this comes too soon course winner Out On The Tear looks the likeliest to take advantage and Comber Mill may be best of the rest at a track he likes.
  1. Main Fact
  2. Out On The Tear
  3. Comber Mill

Video Replay

