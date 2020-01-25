16:15 Uttoxeter Sat 25 January 2020
Dual winner in the past for Dianne Sayer and improved again for this yard, following good third behind a pair of subsequent winners prior to winning with a bit in hand at Warwick on Wednesday. 7lb claimer offsets his penalty and clear chance again.
Looked a nice prospect in 2017 for Neil Mulholland but form has been very patchy of late and no promise on Ffos Las comeback in November. Stable now in better form which offers some hope.
Front-runner who has won twice at this track and last run can be ignored as he simply doesn't like fences. Happier now back over hurdles and not without a chance if able to get his own way out in front.
In good heart at this time last year but has gone off the boil and although he has dropped in the weights, hasn't looked as though his return to winning form is near.
Overcame a last flight blunder to get off the mark over C&D a month ago having benefited from the switch to more patient tactics. 6lb rise is fair and should have more to offer for a yard going well.
Stepped up on Hexham comeback run when chasing home an in-form rival at Newcastle since. Fully capable of a bold show but others have fewer miles on the clock and needs to take another step forward.
Fair second in a first-time tongue-tie after a break last time but off for another 16 months since then so clearly difficult to keep sound and needs to return in the best of form to take this.
Poor form since going hurdling and too keen on handicap debut last time once again shaping like a non-stayer. Not hard to look elsewhere.
Non-Runners
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|The Crazed Moon
|7
|12-0
|11/4
|T: Henry OliverJ: Jason Dixon
Betting
Forecast
Main Fact (10/11), Out On The Tear (3/1), Bingo D'Olivate (6/1), All Good Things (6/1), Comber Mill (12/1), City Never Sleeps (16/1), Dalaman (20/1), Minella Fiveo (20/1), Finvarra (50/1)
Verdict
- Main Fact
- Out On The Tear
- Comber Mill
Video Replay
Log in for access to this exclusive content.
Next Race Off
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.