Meetings

15:40 Uttoxeter Sat 25 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • tokyolaundry.com Handicap Chase (Class 4)
  • 2m 4f, Heavy (Soft in places)
  • 10 Runners
  • Winner£4,289.002nd£1,259.003rd£630.004th£350.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:5m 37.0sOff time:15:43:29
NEW! Keep an eye out for 'Insights' against a horse for additional clues towards its chance!
1
Down The Highway28
712-2OR: 122D
3/1
T: Miss E C LavelleJ: Ben Jones (5)

Disappointing over fences in three tries to date but excuses last time having lost two shoes. This represents a huge drop in grade and very well treated if able to get his act together over the bigger obstacles.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Charmix26
1012-2OR: 122
14/1
T: Miss Lucinda V RussellJ: Callum Bewley

Two creditable efforts since switched to this yard and coming back from a long break and showed his turn is near when third at Haydock last time. Trip and ground fine and should play a part.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
3
Neachells Bridget30
812-2OR: 122D
7/2
T: N P MulhollandJ: R T Dunne

Similar level of form in three of his four runs over fences and tongue-tie tried last time is retained. Relatively low mileage and may have more to offer.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Cave Topp25
811-12OR: 118CD
16/1
T: Oliver GreenallJ: Mr Ed Glassonbury (7)

Hacked up in this race a year ago to add to his two hurdle wins at the track and although pulled up all three runs this term, is dangerous off a 4lb lower mark than 12 months ago and market should prove useful.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Fionn Mac Cul266
911-12OR: 118
12/1
T: Miss V WilliamsJ: L P Aspell

Looked a nice prospect with pair of hurdle wins in 2016 but has clearly had his share of problems since and very lightly raced so hard to know what to expect now.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Truckers Highwayh,t28
1111-11OR: 117CD
16/1
T: J GroucottJ: Lee Edwards

Below par since gaining fourth course win here in October but now returns to his favourite track for the first time since and always warrants respect at this venue with ground no problem.

Last RunWatch last race
7
Belargus28
511-11OR: 121
8/1
T: N J GiffordJ: W T Kennedy

Won over hurdles a year ago at Ascot but no real progress in three runs over fences this winter and yard going through a quiet spell though market watch advised.

Last RunWatch last race
8
Valence D'Aumont24
610-13OR: 105
7/2
T: Mrs S J SmithJ: Sam Coltherd (3)

Has shown very little since joining this yard from France but offered a bit on first run since a wind operation at Catterick last time and if able to build on that could figure with another 2lb drop since to help.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
9
Fact Flow42
1110-0OR: 92CD
16/1
T: D BurchellJ: Miss Jodie Hughes (7)

Both career wins have been gained here and will appreciate the drop in trip having found 3m1f too far on latest but seems better in lesser grade and others make more appeal.

Last RunWatch last race
10
Pembroke Housep42
1310-0OR: 90
28/1
T: S-J DaviesJ: Charlie Hammond (3)

Veteran who is without a win since May 2018 and although third in this a year ago, comes here off a poor run last time and needs to bounce back to play a major role.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
Cave Top712-03/1
T: Oliver GreenallJ: R T Dunne

Betting

Forecast

Down The Highway (3/1), Neachells Bridge (7/2), Valence D'Aumont (7/2), Belargus (8/1), Fionn Mac Cul (12/1), Charmix (14/1), Fact Flow (16/1), Truckers Highway (16/1), Cave Top (16/1), Pembroke House (28/1)

Verdict

A decent race for the grade and although he needs to bounce back from some dismal runs this term CAVE TOP is very interesting off a lower mark than when winning with plenty to spare in this contest a year ago. Down The Highway isn't living up to expectations over fences but is well treated if his jumping clicks and along with Charmix will pose a threat if the selection is below par.
  1. Cave Top
  2. Down The Highway
  3. Charmix

Video Replay

