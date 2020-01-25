15:40 Uttoxeter Sat 25 January 2020
Disappointing over fences in three tries to date but excuses last time having lost two shoes. This represents a huge drop in grade and very well treated if able to get his act together over the bigger obstacles.
Two creditable efforts since switched to this yard and coming back from a long break and showed his turn is near when third at Haydock last time. Trip and ground fine and should play a part.
Similar level of form in three of his four runs over fences and tongue-tie tried last time is retained. Relatively low mileage and may have more to offer.
Hacked up in this race a year ago to add to his two hurdle wins at the track and although pulled up all three runs this term, is dangerous off a 4lb lower mark than 12 months ago and market should prove useful.
Looked a nice prospect with pair of hurdle wins in 2016 but has clearly had his share of problems since and very lightly raced so hard to know what to expect now.
Below par since gaining fourth course win here in October but now returns to his favourite track for the first time since and always warrants respect at this venue with ground no problem.
Won over hurdles a year ago at Ascot but no real progress in three runs over fences this winter and yard going through a quiet spell though market watch advised.
Has shown very little since joining this yard from France but offered a bit on first run since a wind operation at Catterick last time and if able to build on that could figure with another 2lb drop since to help.
Both career wins have been gained here and will appreciate the drop in trip having found 3m1f too far on latest but seems better in lesser grade and others make more appeal.
Veteran who is without a win since May 2018 and although third in this a year ago, comes here off a poor run last time and needs to bounce back to play a major role.
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|Cave Top
|7
|12-0
|3/1
|T: Oliver GreenallJ: R T Dunne
Betting
Forecast
Down The Highway (3/1), Neachells Bridge (7/2), Valence D'Aumont (7/2), Belargus (8/1), Fionn Mac Cul (12/1), Charmix (14/1), Fact Flow (16/1), Truckers Highway (16/1), Cave Top (16/1), Pembroke House (28/1)
Verdict
- Cave Top
- Down The Highway
- Charmix
