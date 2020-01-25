14:30 Uttoxeter Sat 25 January 2020
Hasn't won since winning on his only previous visit here in March 2018 but this mud lover has been keeping better company and ran up to form when second at Chepstow over Christmas and looks sure to give it a good go from the front.
Lightly raced but capable of some decent form, particularly when second in big field handicap at Aintree in April. Entitled to come on for Newbury comeback after a break though stable going through a bit of a lean spell.
Well placed to win three good ground novice hurdles in the summer but proved he can handle these heavy conditions when career best second at Cheltenham in strong contest in November. Stable going well and warrants respect.
Not the easiest of rides but consistent sort who has been chasing of late. The worry is that he is now rated 17lb higher than his last run over hurdles a year ago which may find him out.
Disappointing when pulled up over Christmas and proving very difficult to win with with losing run going back four years. Finished third in this a year ago and needs the return to this venue to inspire.
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|Ballyandy
|8
|11-12
|3/1
|T: N A Twiston-DaviesJ: Sam Twiston-Davies
Betting
Forecast
Theo's Charm (2/1), Clyne (9/4), Point Of Principle (3/1), Sunset Showdown (7/1), Flowery (8/1)
Verdict
- Clyne
- Sunset Showdown
- Point Of Principle
