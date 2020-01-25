Meetings

14:30 Uttoxeter Sat 25 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • ninescollection.com January Hurdle (Handicap) (Class 2)
  • 2m 3f 207y, Heavy (Soft in places)
  • 5 Runners
  • Winner£9,384.002nd£2,772.003rd£1,386.004th£693.005th£346.006th£174.00
  • Surface: Turf
Winning time:5m 25.8sOff time:14:33:58
1
Clyne29
1011-12OR: 147CD
9/4
T: Evan WilliamsJ: L P Aspell

Hasn't won since winning on his only previous visit here in March 2018 but this mud lover has been keeping better company and ran up to form when second at Chepstow over Christmas and looks sure to give it a good go from the front.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Point Of Principle28
711-5OR: 140
3/1
T: Tim VaughanJ: Charlie Price (5)

Lightly raced but capable of some decent form, particularly when second in big field handicap at Aintree in April. Entitled to come on for Newbury comeback after a break though stable going through a bit of a lean spell.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Sunset Showdownb91
711-1OR: 136D
7/1
T: Miss R CurtisJ: Lorcan Williams (3)

Well placed to win three good ground novice hurdles in the summer but proved he can handle these heavy conditions when career best second at Cheltenham in strong contest in November. Stable going well and warrants respect.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
4
Floweryh15
810-7OR: 128D
8/1
T: I JardineJ: Callum Bewley

Not the easiest of rides but consistent sort who has been chasing of late. The worry is that he is now rated 17lb higher than his last run over hurdles a year ago which may find him out.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Theo's Charm30
1010-6OR: 127
2/1
T: N J GiffordJ: Rex Dingle (3)

Disappointing when pulled up over Christmas and proving very difficult to win with with losing run going back four years. Finished third in this a year ago and needs the return to this venue to inspire.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
Ballyandy811-123/1
T: N A Twiston-DaviesJ: Sam Twiston-Davies

Betting

Forecast

Theo's Charm (2/1), Clyne (9/4), Point Of Principle (3/1), Sunset Showdown (7/1), Flowery (8/1)

Verdict

CLYNE may be in the veteran stage but showed plenty at Chepstow when runner-up and is taken to make it 2 from 2 over this C&D. Sunset Showdown put to bed any fears about been able to handle this ground with a good second at Cheltenham and is preferred to Point Of Principle of the remainder.
  1. Clyne
  2. Sunset Showdown
  3. Point Of Principle

Video Replay

