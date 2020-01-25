Meetings

13:55 Uttoxeter Sat 25 January 2020

  • SWUK Steel Decking Novices' Handicap Chase (Class 4)
  • 3m 2y, Heavy (Soft in places)
  • 5 Runners
  • Winner£4,289.002nd£1,259.003rd£630.004th£350.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
  • Surface: Turf
Winning time:6m 52.9sOff time:13:59:09
1
Big Nasty28
711-12OR: 120WS
4/1
T: M KeighleyJ: L P Aspell

Stays this far but best effort over fences to date when second over 2m4f at Ayr in the autumn. Stiff task when pulled up in better race since and had a wind operation in the meantime.

2
Financial Outcomet11
711-10OR: 118D
6/4
T: Miss R CurtisJ: Lorcan Williams (3)

Big improvement when hacking up in a weak four runner race by 28L at Doncaster recently. That race rather fell apart but he did it well and the subsequent 8lb rise could have been harder.

3
Fortescue66
611-9OR: 117D
3/1
T: H D DalyJ: Richard Patrick (3)

Followed up his game win at Southwell with an improved effort when chasing home a fair sort at Chepstow when last seen in November. Stays really well and more to come over fences.

4
Mister Ticklep35
611-8OR: 116D
11/2
T: Martin SmithJ: Lee Edwards

Twice runner-up over hurdles and may have needed run at Ascot when below par last month after a break though that was his first run on heavy ground so needs to get back on track on this switch to chasing.

5
Rosserk Abbeyh22
710-6OR: 100
9/1
T: K BishopJ: Sean Houlihan (3)

Had a busy spell over hurdles and probably best run was on heavy ground when second at Hereford last time (stumbled having crossed the line). Now going chasing and id getting plenty of weight from his rivals.

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
Cesar Et Rosalie711-07/1
T: N P MulhollandJ: R T Dunne

Forecast

Financial Outcome (6/4), Fortescue (3/1), Big Nasty (4/1), Mister Tickle (11/2), Rosserk Abbey (9/1)

Verdict

The Doncaster win by FINANCIAL OUTCOME may have been gained in a weak contest but the handicapper could have hit him harder and he can follow up at the main expense of Fortescue who has taken well to chasing. Big Nasty is back in more realistic company after Newbury and if the wind operation has helped he can leave that run behind.
  1. Financial Outcome
  2. Fortescue
  3. Big Nasty

