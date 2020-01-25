13:55 Uttoxeter Sat 25 January 2020
Stays this far but best effort over fences to date when second over 2m4f at Ayr in the autumn. Stiff task when pulled up in better race since and had a wind operation in the meantime.
Big improvement when hacking up in a weak four runner race by 28L at Doncaster recently. That race rather fell apart but he did it well and the subsequent 8lb rise could have been harder.
Followed up his game win at Southwell with an improved effort when chasing home a fair sort at Chepstow when last seen in November. Stays really well and more to come over fences.
Twice runner-up over hurdles and may have needed run at Ascot when below par last month after a break though that was his first run on heavy ground so needs to get back on track on this switch to chasing.
Had a busy spell over hurdles and probably best run was on heavy ground when second at Hereford last time (stumbled having crossed the line). Now going chasing and id getting plenty of weight from his rivals.
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|Cesar Et Rosalie
|7
|11-0
|7/1
|T: N P MulhollandJ: R T Dunne
Betting
Forecast
Financial Outcome (6/4), Fortescue (3/1), Big Nasty (4/1), Mister Tickle (11/2), Rosserk Abbey (9/1)
Verdict
- Financial Outcome
- Fortescue
- Big Nasty
