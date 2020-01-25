Meetings
22:05 Tampa Bay Downs Sat 25 January 2020
1
(1)
Objective100
48-10OR: 88BF
5/2
2
(2)
Abilify30
48-10OR: 66
10/3
3
(3)
Blue Indyb114
48-8OR: 108
100/1
4
(4)
48-8OR: 67
12/1
6
(6)
48-10OR: 75
3/1
7
(7)
48-8OR: 46
66/1
8
(8)
48-10OR: 71
6/1
9
(9)
48-8OR: 38
100/1
10
(10)
Big Liz13
58-10OR: 72
3/1
Non-Runners
5
(5)
Bellabluebayou84
58-8OR: 57
T: Patty BurnsJ: Marcelo Almeida
11
(11)
Sammy's Town21
48-10OR: 58
T: Padarath LutchmanJ: Walber Alencar
Betting
Forecast
Objective (5/2), Big Liz (3/1), Capturemenow (3/1), Abilify (10/3), Tiz Her Way (6/1), Centsless Drama (12/1), Sammy's Town (15/1), Bellabluebayou (30/1), Action Absolute Ds (66/1), Blue Indy (100/1), Rattle Rouser (100/1)
Next Race Off
23:54 Penn National
3
(3)
Uncle Archie
J: Inoel Beato
6
(6)
Rick's Surprise
J: David Cora
2
(2)
Swivel
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
7
(7)
Scurlin
J: Wilfredo Corujo
1
(1)
Bright Blue
J: Jose Rojas
10
(10)
Night Spree
J: Maicol Inirio
9
(9)
Ministersdontparty
J: Tyler Conner
4
(4)
The Accuser
J: Jacqueline Davis
8
(8)
There He Goes
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
