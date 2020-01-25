Meetings

22:05 Tampa Bay Downs Sat 25 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 10 - Maiden Claiming
  • 1m 110y, Firm
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner$8,946.002nd$2,840.003rd$1,420.004th$994.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:22:16:38
1
(1)
Objective100
48-10OR: 88BF
5/2
T: Juan AlvaradoJ: Antonio Gallardo
2
(2)
Abilify30
48-10OR: 66
10/3
T: Arnaud DelacourJ: Daniel Centeno
3
(3)
Blue Indyb114
48-8OR: 108
100/1
T: Jr Peter Wasiluk,J: Charles Lopez
4
(4)
Centsless Drama43
48-8OR: 67
12/1
T: Joseph ArboritanzaJ: Angel Suarez
6
(6)
Capturemenow13
48-10OR: 75
3/1
T: Gerald BennettJ: Samy Camacho
7
(7)
Action Absolute Ds43
48-8OR: 46
66/1
T: Arnoud DobberJ: Gary Wales
8
(8)
Tiz Her Way13
48-10OR: 71
6/1
T: Joseph MazzaJ: Wilmer Garcia
9
(9)
Rattle Rouser56
48-8OR: 38
100/1
T: Brian LuskJ: Jhair Galvan
10
(10)
Big Liz13
58-10OR: 72
3/1
T: Antonio MachadoJ: Jose Batista

Non-Runners

5
(5)
Bellabluebayou84
58-8OR: 57
T: Patty BurnsJ: Marcelo Almeida
11
(11)
Sammy's Town21
48-10OR: 58
T: Padarath LutchmanJ: Walber Alencar

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Objective (5/2), Big Liz (3/1), Capturemenow (3/1), Abilify (10/3), Tiz Her Way (6/1), Centsless Drama (12/1), Sammy's Town (15/1), Bellabluebayou (30/1), Action Absolute Ds (66/1), Blue Indy (100/1), Rattle Rouser (100/1)

