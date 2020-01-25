Meetings
21:35 Tampa Bay Downs Sat 25 January 2020
1
(1)
48-7OR: 74
15/8
2
(2)
58-7OR: 61D
20/1
3
(3)
48-7OR: 67
20/1
4
(4)
48-7OR: 68BFD
11/2
5
(5)
48-7OR: 55D
28/1
6
(6)
48-7OR: 45D
50/1
7
(7)
48-10OR: 61D
8/1
8
(8)
48-7OR: 46D
50/1
9
(9)
58-7OR: 71D
11/4
10
(10)
48-7OR: 69D
12/1
11
(11)
48-7OR: 70D
8/1
12
(12)
48-7OR: 63D
7/1
Non-Runners
13
(13)
Allez Allez62
48-7OR: 61
T: Oswaldo UrbanejaJ: Jose Leon
14
(14)
Sunshine Smiles253
58-7OR: 60
T: Mario LoritoJ: Wilmer Garcia
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Mia's Bobtail (15/8), Ragtime Suzy (11/4), They Call Me Lucky (11/2), Cultural Mandate (7/1), Ms. Genuine (8/1), Beachtreasuregirl (8/1), Return The Favor (12/1), Allez Allez (12/1), Anthony's Girl (20/1), Cocktails Or Candy (20/1), Sunshine Smiles (20/1), R D Have Faith (28/1), Red Kitten (50/1), Sterling Queen (50/1)
