Meetings

21:35 Tampa Bay Downs Sat 25 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 9 - Claiming
  • 6f, Fast
  • 12 Runners
  • Winner$6,552.002nd$2,080.003rd$1,040.004th$728.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:21:41:44
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(1)
Mia's Bobtail22
48-7OR: 74
15/8
T: Rohan CrichtonJ: Samy Camacho
2
(2)
Cocktails Or Candy22
58-7OR: 61D
20/1
T: Jr Peter Wasiluk,J: Charles Lopez
3
(3)
Anthony's Girl157
48-7OR: 67
20/1
T: Gary JohnsonJ: Jose Leon
4
(4)
They Call Me Lucky15
48-7OR: 68BFD
11/2
T: Maria BowersockJ: Ronald Allen Jr
5
(5)
R D Have Faith28
48-7OR: 55D
28/1
T: R DrakeJ: Pedro Jr Cotto
6
(6)
Sterling Queen28
48-7OR: 45D
50/1
T: Robert BordisJ: Kevin Mendez
7
(7)
Ms. Genuine10
48-10OR: 61D
8/1
T: Joseph MazzaJ: Wilmer Garcia
8
(8)
Red Kitten22
48-7OR: 46D
50/1
T: Joseph ArboritanzaJ: Antonio Gallardo
9
(9)
Ragtime Suzy58
58-7OR: 71D
11/4
T: Niall SavilleJ: Angel Suarez
10
(10)
Return The Favor15
48-7OR: 69D
12/1
T: Jose DelgadoJ: Autumn Lavertu (10)
11
(11)
Beachtreasuregirl36
48-7OR: 70D
8/1
T: Robert RaymondJ: Harry Hernandez
12
(12)
Cultural Mandate28
48-7OR: 63D
7/1
T: Gerard OchoaJ: Olaf Hernandez

Non-Runners

13
(13)
Allez Allez62
48-7OR: 61
T: Oswaldo UrbanejaJ: Jose Leon
14
(14)
Sunshine Smiles253
58-7OR: 60
T: Mario LoritoJ: Wilmer Garcia

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Mia's Bobtail (15/8), Ragtime Suzy (11/4), They Call Me Lucky (11/2), Cultural Mandate (7/1), Ms. Genuine (8/1), Beachtreasuregirl (8/1), Return The Favor (12/1), Allez Allez (12/1), Anthony's Girl (20/1), Cocktails Or Candy (20/1), Sunshine Smiles (20/1), R D Have Faith (28/1), Red Kitten (50/1), Sterling Queen (50/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

23:54 Penn National
3
(3)
Uncle Archie
J: Inoel Beato
3/2
6
(6)
Rick's Surprise
J: David Cora
3/1
2
(2)
Swivel
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
3/1
7
(7)
Scurlin
J: Wilfredo Corujo
7/1
1
(1)
Bright Blue
J: Jose Rojas
8/1
10
(10)
Night Spree
J: Maicol Inirio
9/1
9
(9)
Ministersdontparty
J: Tyler Conner
9/1
4
(4)
The Accuser
J: Jacqueline Davis
12/1
8
(8)
There He Goes
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
25/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby