Meetings

23:30 Santa Anita Sat 25 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 7 - Maiden Special Weight
  • 1m 1f, Firm
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner$34,650.002nd$11,000.003rd$5,500.004th$3,850.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:23:34:28
1
(1)
Cosmo
38-10OR:
8/1
T: Neil DrysdaleJ: Drayden Dyke Van
2
(2)
Ekklesia56
38-10OR: 91
7/1
T: P EurtonJ: Umberto Rispoli
5
(5)
Special Day48
38-10OR: 97
11/4
T: Dan WardJ: Jorge Velez (5)
7
(7)
Descartes42
38-10OR: 84
6/1
T: Edward FreemanJ: Mario Gutierrez
8
(8)
Dominant Soul24
38-10OR: 83
50/1
T: Paula CapestroJ: Tiago Pereira
9
(9)
Media Blitz90
38-10OR: 100
2/1
T: S CallaghanJ: Andrea Atzeni
10
(10)
Forever Poe24
38-10OR: 95
4/1
T: Don ChatlosJ: Geovanni Franco

Non-Runners

3
(3)
Heywoods Beach48
38-10OR: 85
T: John SadlerJ: Victor Espinoza
4
(4)
Time To Testify24
38-10OR: 96
T: J DesormeauxJ: Rafael Bejarano
6
(6)
War Path24
38-10OR: 90
T: Bob BaffertJ: J C Jr Diaz

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Media Blitz (2/1), Special Day (11/4), War Path (3/1), Forever Poe (4/1), Descartes (6/1), Ekklesia (7/1), Cosmo (8/1), Heywoods Beach (15/1), Time To Testify (20/1), Dominant Soul (50/1)

