22:20 Santa Anita Sat 25 January 2020
1
(1)
48-10OR: 108
4/1
2
(2)
Sash28
48-12OR: 106D
11/2
3
(3)
Asaro62
48-12OR: 95D
25/1
4
(4)
Madman57
48-10OR: 96BF
6/1
5
(5)
48-12OR: 97D
7/1
6
(6)
48-12OR: 101D
14/1
7
(7)
48-10OR: 94
14/1
8
(8)
78-12OR: 104D
16/1
9
(9)
48-12OR: 113
11/8
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Proud Pedro (11/8), Shandling (4/1), Sash (11/2), Madman (6/1), Of Good Report (7/1), Mountain Spirit (14/1), Appreciated (14/1), French Getaway (16/1), Asaro (25/1)
Next Race Off
23:54 Penn National
3
(3)
Uncle Archie
J: Inoel Beato
6
(6)
Rick's Surprise
J: David Cora
2
(2)
Swivel
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
7
(7)
Scurlin
J: Wilfredo Corujo
1
(1)
Bright Blue
J: Jose Rojas
10
(10)
Night Spree
J: Maicol Inirio
9
(9)
Ministersdontparty
J: Tyler Conner
4
(4)
The Accuser
J: Jacqueline Davis
8
(8)
There He Goes
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
