Meetings

22:20 Santa Anita Sat 25 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 5 - Allowance Optional Claiming
  • 1m, Firm
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner$35,910.002nd$11,399.003rd$5,700.004th$3,990.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:22:21:04
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(1)
Shandling27
48-10OR: 108
4/1
T: Philip D AmatoJ: Jorge Velez (5)
2
(2)
Sash28
48-12OR: 106D
11/2
T: M GlattJ: Drayden Dyke Van
3
(3)
Asaro62
48-12OR: 95D
25/1
T: Karen HeadleyJ: Edwin Maldonado
4
(4)
Madman57
48-10OR: 96BF
6/1
T: R BaltasJ: Mario Gutierrez
5
(5)
Of Good Report71
48-12OR: 97D
7/1
T: V CerinJ: Abel Cedillo
6
(6)
Appreciated27
48-12OR: 101D
14/1
T: Rafael BecerraJ: Tiago Pereira
7
(7)
Mountain Spirit27
48-10OR: 94
14/1
T: Jeff MullinsJ: Umberto Rispoli
8
(8)
French Getaway62
78-12OR: 104D
16/1
T: R Hess JrJ: J C Jr Diaz
9
(9)
Proud Pedro28
48-12OR: 113
11/8
T: Leonard PowellJ: Rafael Bejarano

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Proud Pedro (11/8), Shandling (4/1), Sash (11/2), Madman (6/1), Of Good Report (7/1), Mountain Spirit (14/1), Appreciated (14/1), French Getaway (16/1), Asaro (25/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

23:54 Penn National
3
(3)
Uncle Archie
J: Inoel Beato
3/2
6
(6)
Rick's Surprise
J: David Cora
3/1
2
(2)
Swivel
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
3/1
7
(7)
Scurlin
J: Wilfredo Corujo
7/1
1
(1)
Bright Blue
J: Jose Rojas
8/1
10
(10)
Night Spree
J: Maicol Inirio
9/1
9
(9)
Ministersdontparty
J: Tyler Conner
9/1
4
(4)
The Accuser
J: Jacqueline Davis
12/1
8
(8)
There He Goes
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
25/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby