Meetings
21:06 Santa Anita Sat 25 January 2020
1
(1)
88-12OR: 96BFD
9/4
2
(2)
58-10OR: 92
10/1
3
(3)
68-10OR: 86D
16/1
4
(4)
58-10OR: 95BFD
5/6
6
(5)
78-10OR: 94D
5/1
Non-Runners
5
(98)
King Eddie6
58-12OR: 89
T: Steven MiyadiJ: SCRATCHED
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Fire When Ready (5/6), Conquest Cobra (9/4), It's Just Bob (5/1), Original Intent (10/1), Royal Seeker (16/1), King Eddie (N/A)
Next Race Off
23:54 Penn National
3
(3)
Uncle Archie
J: Inoel Beato
6
(6)
Rick's Surprise
J: David Cora
2
(2)
Swivel
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
7
(7)
Scurlin
J: Wilfredo Corujo
1
(1)
Bright Blue
J: Jose Rojas
10
(10)
Night Spree
J: Maicol Inirio
9
(9)
Ministersdontparty
J: Tyler Conner
4
(4)
The Accuser
J: Jacqueline Davis
8
(8)
There He Goes
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
