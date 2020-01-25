Meetings
20:00 Santa Anita Sat 25 January 2020
1
(1)
38-10OR:
14/1
2
(2)
38-10OR: 60
6/1
3
(3)
Jemsek43
38-10OR: 51
11/1
4
(4)
38-10OR:
4/1
5
(5)
38-10OR:
9/2
6
(6)
38-10OR: 64
14/1
7
(7)
38-10OR: 55
20/1
8
(8)
Lofty98
38-10OR: 68
15/8
9
(9)
38-10OR:
20/1
10
(10)
38-10OR:
15/2
Non-Runners
11
(11)
Ride Sally Ride15
38-10OR: 76
T: Jack CaravaJ: Abel Cedillo
12
(12)
Time For Sally15
38-10OR: 94
T: Edwin AlvarezJ: Rafael Bejarano
13
(13)
Warren's Empress15
38-10OR: 85
T: Craig LewisJ: Jorge Velez
14
(14)
Too Much Smoke14
38-10OR: 51
T: Peter MillerJ: Heriberto Figueroa
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Lofty (15/8), Time For Sally (3/1), What A Family (4/1), Ci Voleva (9/2), Ride Sally Ride (5/1), Slew's Screen Star (6/1), Rose's Crystal (15/2), Too Much Smoke (8/1), Jemsek (11/1), Warren's Empress (12/1), Lets Get Wild (14/1), Lucky Babe (14/1), Big Game Plan (20/1), Shenandoah Star (20/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
23:54 Penn National
3
(3)
Uncle Archie
J: Inoel Beato
6
(6)
Rick's Surprise
J: David Cora
2
(2)
Swivel
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
7
(7)
Scurlin
J: Wilfredo Corujo
1
(1)
Bright Blue
J: Jose Rojas
10
(10)
Night Spree
J: Maicol Inirio
9
(9)
Ministersdontparty
J: Tyler Conner
4
(4)
The Accuser
J: Jacqueline Davis
8
(8)
There He Goes
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Most Followed