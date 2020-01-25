Meetings

20:00 Santa Anita Sat 25 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 1 - Maiden Special Weight
  • 5f 110y, Firm
  • 10 Runners
  • Winner$34,650.002nd$11,000.003rd$5,500.004th$3,850.00
  • Surface: Turf
1
(1)
Lucky Babe
38-10OR:
14/1
T: Clifford SiseJ: Evin Roman
2
(2)
Slew's Screen Star41
38-10OR: 60
6/1
T: Daniel DunhamJ: Eswan Flores
3
(3)
Jemsek43
38-10OR: 51
11/1
T: Edward FreemanJ: Jorge Velez (5)
4
(4)
What A Family
38-10OR:
4/1
T: B CecilJ: Mario Gutierrez
5
(5)
Ci Voleva
38-10OR:
9/2
T: Philip D AmatoJ: Aaron Gryder
6
(6)
Lets Get Wild21
38-10OR: 64
14/1
T: J KruljacJ: Umberto Rispoli
7
(7)
Shenandoah Star21
38-10OR: 55
20/1
T: Steven MiyadiJ: Assael Espinoza
8
(8)
Lofty98
38-10OR: 68
15/8
T: Michael McCarthyJ: Geovanni Franco
9
(9)
Big Game Plan
38-10OR:
20/1
T: Art ShermanJ: Tiago Pereira
10
(10)
Rose's Crystal
38-10OR:
15/2
T: Anna MeahJ: Edwin Maldonado

Non-Runners

11
(11)
Ride Sally Ride15
38-10OR: 76
T: Jack CaravaJ: Abel Cedillo
12
(12)
Time For Sally15
38-10OR: 94
T: Edwin AlvarezJ: Rafael Bejarano
13
(13)
Warren's Empress15
38-10OR: 85
T: Craig LewisJ: Jorge Velez
14
(14)
Too Much Smoke14
38-10OR: 51
T: Peter MillerJ: Heriberto Figueroa

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Lofty (15/8), Time For Sally (3/1), What A Family (4/1), Ci Voleva (9/2), Ride Sally Ride (5/1), Slew's Screen Star (6/1), Rose's Crystal (15/2), Too Much Smoke (8/1), Jemsek (11/1), Warren's Empress (12/1), Lets Get Wild (14/1), Lucky Babe (14/1), Big Game Plan (20/1), Shenandoah Star (20/1)

