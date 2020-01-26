Meetings

00:30 Santa Anita Sun 26 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 9 - Maiden Special Weight
  • 1m 1f, Firm
  • 10 Runners
  • Winner$34,650.002nd$11,000.003rd$5,500.004th$3,850.00
  • Surface: Turf
1
(1)
Frasard24
38-10OR: 100
14/1
T: Leonard PowellJ: Andrea Atzeni
2
(2)
Port Saint Joe21
38-10OR: 83
7/1
T: Doug O'NeillJ: Tiago Pereira
3
(3)
Capital Call76
38-10OR: 92
25/1
T: Neil DrysdaleJ: Geovanni Franco
4
(4)
Eddy Forever56
38-10OR: 95
11/10
T: Bob BaffertJ: Drayden Dyke Van
5
(5)
Goalie24
38-10OR: 97
7/2
T: Philip D AmatoJ: Umberto Rispoli
6
(6)
Leprino
38-10OR:
12/1
T: R MandellaJ: Rafael Bejarano
7
(7)
Canyon Crest13
38-10OR: 99
16/1
T: Michael McCarthyJ: J C Jr Diaz (5)
8
(8)
Hallowed Gift49
38-10OR: 77
50/1
T: John SadlerJ: Ruben Fuentes
9
(9)
Vodka Twist107
38-10OR: 78
12/1
T: Neil DrysdaleJ: Mario Gutierrez
10
(10)
K P All Systems Go24
38-10OR: 98
6/1
T: Jeff MullinsJ: Abel Cedillo

Betting

Forecast

Eddy Forever (11/10), Goalie (7/2), K P All Systems Go (6/1), Port Saint Joe (7/1), Leprino (12/1), Vodka Twist (12/1), Frasard (14/1), Canyon Crest (16/1), Capital Call (25/1), Hallowed Gift (50/1)

